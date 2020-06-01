Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:55 AM
latest
Home Sports

MSC's former president Abdul Monem passes away

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Eighty's Mohammedan Sporting Club's former president Abdul Monem passed away today (Sunday) morning due to cardiac arrest at Combined Military Hospital in the city, said a Bangladesh Football Federation press release (BFF) on Sunday.
He was 85.
Monem left behind wife three daughters, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death. He will be laid to rest in his native Brahmanbaria.
On the other hand, former footballer Farque Ahsan who was also member of Bangladesh Boys Club, breathed his last today due to cardiac arrest at the city's Birdem Hospital at the age of 58.
Farque left behind his wife, two daughters and host of well wishers to mourn his death.
Meanwhile a former national footballer SM Salahuddin Ahmed passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest at his residence Gogongar area of Narayanganj Sadar at the age of 59.
Salahuddin left behind wife, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.
According to his family source, Salahuddin, once upon a time, represented the national football team and he played league for Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Dhaka Wanderers Club and old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club at different occasions.
Salahuddin was also former president of Narayanganj district football association. He was a president of Sonali Otit Club and Narayanganj Thana Jubo League at the time of his death, the source added.
Salahuddin was buried at Syedpur graveyard after namaz-e-janaza at Tajek Prodhan Jame Mosque, next of his residence, after zuhar prayer.
In a separate messages from BFF today, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee , BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three-time Olympic gold medalist Morrow dies at 84
MSC's former president Abdul Monem passes away
ECB welcomes British govt advice over restart sports
Sri Lanka's cricket team resume outdoor training after virus halt
Schalke's US footballer in armband protest
Ex-national footballer Golam Rabbani Helal passes away
Saliva ban may make cricket 'boring', says Starc
Federer tops list of world's highest-paid athletes


Latest News
Industrialist Abdul Monem laid to rest beside mother's grave
Zafrullah's wife, son test corona positive
People more important than economy during COVID-19 crisis: Pope
DU Prof Dr Shakil Uddin Ahmed dies of coronavirus infection
Amazon removes racist messages
COVID-19 has Canada’s banks worried about sickly loans
Bus fare becomes close to air fare on Dhaka-Ctg route!
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with Int’l Space Station
Trump says he will delay G7 summit and invite other countries
Global COVID-19 cases surpass 6 million
Most Read News
Industrialist Abdul Monem passes away
Khulna corona patient given plasma therapy dies
Results of SSC, equivalent exams published; Pass rate 82.87%
Record 40 die in Bangladesh in one day
Public transport services resume after 2-month
Impact of pandemic on RMG workers & our economy
6 months' jail for going outside sans mask
Gazette issued raising bus fares by 60 per cent
Schools not reopening now: PM
'No HSC exams until favourable condition exists'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft