MSC's former president Abdul Monem passes away





He was 85.

Monem left behind wife three daughters, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death. He will be laid to rest in his native Brahmanbaria.

On the other hand, former footballer Farque Ahsan who was also member of Bangladesh Boys Club, breathed his last today due to cardiac arrest at the city's Birdem Hospital at the age of 58.

Farque left behind his wife, two daughters and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

Meanwhile a former national footballer SM Salahuddin Ahmed passed away on Sunday morning due to cardiac arrest at his residence Gogongar area of Narayanganj Sadar at the age of 59.

Salahuddin left behind wife, two sons and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

According to his family source, Salahuddin, once upon a time, represented the national football team and he played league for Mohammedan Sporting Club Limited, Dhaka Wanderers Club and old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club at different occasions.

Salahuddin was also former president of Narayanganj district football association. He was a president of Sonali Otit Club and Narayanganj Thana Jubo League at the time of his death, the source added.

Salahuddin was buried at Syedpur graveyard after namaz-e-janaza at Tajek Prodhan Jame Mosque, next of his residence, after zuhar prayer.

In a separate messages from BFF today, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members, BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee , BFF officials and employees, expressed their deep shock and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family members. -BSS





























