Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:55 AM
Home Sports

ECB welcomes British govt advice over restart sports

Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

LONDON, MAY 31: The England and Wales Cricket Board will step up plans to restart the sport behind closed doors after the British government gave the green light to return to action.
Government officials have confirmed cricket and other sports will be able to resume from next week after the publication of health and safety guidelines designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The ECB will now study the document to determine how it can help the process of its sport emerging from the pandemic lockdown.
"We are extremely heartened by Saturday's announcement from the Secretary of State, which will support the return of professional, domestic cricket behind closed doors, and provides a meaningful next step for recreational players to begin playing at their clubs again," an ECB statement said on Sunday.    -AFP


