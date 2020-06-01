Schalke's US footballer in armband protest

Video
Monday, 1 June, 2020, 2:54 AM
Published : Monday, 1 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, MAY 31: Schalke's American midfielder Weston McKennie on Saturday wore a 'Justice for George' armband as part of the growing protests over the death of an unarmed black man during a police arrest in Minneapolis in the United States.
"To be able to use my platform to bring attention to a problem that has been going on too long feels good!!!," tweeted 21-year-old McKennie after the 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen.
"We have to stand up for what we believe in and I believe that it is time that we are heard! #justiceforgeorgefloyd #saynotoracism."
George Floyd died in Minneapolis in an arrest by a police officer who pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck.
Derek Chauvin was charged Friday with one count of third-degree murder -- unintentionally causing a death -- and one count of negligent manslaughter.
McKennie's USA team-mate Jozy Altidore, who plays for FC Toronto, saluted the Schalke player.
"Salute lil bro," tweeted Altidore.
McKennie is the latest American sports star to add his voice to the protests after US tennis player Coco Gauff on Friday posted "Am I next?" on a TikTok video on her Twitter feed.
McKennie grew up in Texas, but spent part of his childhood in Germany and joined Schalke as a junior from Dallas Academy in 2016.
He has made 19 appearances for the United States national team since 2017.     -AFP


