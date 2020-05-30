Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 5:01 PM
US policeman in custody over death of George Floyd

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:08 AM  Count : 112
Observer Online Desk News

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announces that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by the BCA in the death of George Floyd during a news conference in St. Paul, Minneapolis on Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP)

MINNEAPOLIS: The policeman accused of killing unarmed African American George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis has been taken into custody, a state official announced Friday, reports AFP.




Derek Chauvin, who was seen in an explosive video pressing his knee to the neck of handcuffed Floyd for at least five minutes on Monday, was arrested earlier Friday, said John Harrington, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

"I have just received information from Andrew Evans, the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, that the officer who has been identified as Derek Chauvin in the death of Mr.Floyd has been taken into custody by the BCA," Harrington told reporters.

AFP/SZA

