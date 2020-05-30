US policeman in custody over death of George Floyd



Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announces that Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by the BCA in the death of George Floyd during a news conference in St. Paul, Minneapolis on Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP)

MINNEAPOLIS : The policeman accused of killing unarmed African American George Floyd in the US city of Minneapolis has been taken into custody, a state official announced Friday, reports AFP.









"I have just received information from Andrew Evans, the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, that the officer who has been identified as Derek Chauvin in the death of Mr.Floyd has been taken into custody by the BCA," Harrington told reporters.



AFP/SZA