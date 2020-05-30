Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 5:00 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Front Page

Recovery rate among C-19 infected cops on the rise

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

One out of every three police personnel infected with Covid-19 has recuperated so far.
As many as 1,563 out of 4,544 infected police personnel have made a recovery as of Friday afternoon. Most of them have rejoined their posts to serve the people, says a press release of police headquarters.
According to the press release, the recovery rate has increased and the number of new confirmed cases among the police decreased due to ensuring the best treatment available and taking preventive steps as per the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Benazir Ahmed,
Of the infected, 15 police personnel have so far died while more than 5,000 others are in either isolation or quarantine.
"Therefore, the number of new cases is decreasing while the recovery rate is on a sharp rise," claimed the press release.
Police are fighting on the frontline to stop the spread of coronavirus by ensuring social distancing and health safety among people.
The media release said Bangladesh Police has stocked adequate safety and medical equipment at police hospitals to ensure the best treatment and medical care available.
"Police officers are being infected more compared to others as they have to deal with gatherings, so they have to practice social distancing along with other forms of protection, including washing their hands often instead of using gloves," police source said.
If health workers and police remain vulnerable, the entire country will remain vulnerable to the coronavirus as they are the fighters on the frontline against the coronavirus pandemic, sources added.
Ten more members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been infected  with coronavirus in Nilphamari district.
 District Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjit Kumar Barman came up with the information on Thursday night.  With the latest ones, 19 Rab members of Nilphamari RAB-13 have so far been infected with the virus, he said.


