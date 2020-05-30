Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 5:00 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Front Page

Letter To PM Hasina

Prince Charles expresses sympathy over Amphan losses

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prince Charles expresses sympathy over Amphan losses

Prince Charles expresses sympathy over Amphan losses

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, in a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed sympathy over the damages caused by super cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh recently.
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said Prince Charles wrote this letter to Prime Minister      Sheikh Hasina on behalf of himself and his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla.
"My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of Bangladesh following the loss of lives and utter devastation caused by cyclonic storm Amphan," Charles wrote in the letter.
Prince Charles said their hearts go out to all those who have been so cruelly bereaved or injured, or whose homes have been swept away by the cyclone.
"We understand how dreadfully difficult this must have been as your people prepared to celebrate what should have been a joyful Eid," he wrote in the letter.
"Our greatest possible sympathy and our special prayers are with the people of Bangladesh at such a desperately anxious time, as you battle against the effects of both the Covid-19 pandemic and this appallingly severe storm."sheikh Hasina on behalf of himself and his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla.
"My wife and I wanted you to know how deeply we feel for the people of Bangladesh following the loss of lives and utter devastation caused by cyclonic storm Amphan," Charles wrote in the letter.
Prince Charles said their hearts go out to all those who have been so cruelly bereaved or injured, or whose homes have been swept away by the cyclone.
"We understand how dreadfully difficult this must have been as your people prepared to celebrate what should have been a joyful Eid," he wrote in the letter.
"Our greatest possible sympathy and our special prayers are with the people of Bangladesh at such a desperately anxious time, as you battle against the effects of both the Covid-19 pandemic and this appallingly severe storm."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Coronavirus pandemic could cause $8.5 trillion loss in global output: UN chief
Scientists raise concern over hydroxychloroquine study
Trump signs order targeting social media giants’ legal protections
Recovery rate among C-19 infected cops on the rise
Traffickers in BD, Libya trap people with false promise 
Jatri Kalyan Samity against transport fare hike
BNP opposes government’s move to reopen
25-30pc bus seats must be kept empty: Quader


Latest News
Netflix acquires Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre
Train services resume tomorrow: Minister
Ex-national footballer Helal passes away
PM for engaging local public representatives to stem COVID-19
West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England
9 cops among 22 more contract coronavirus in Barishal
New Market gears up for reopening
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day
Traffickers demanded 12,000 USD as ransom: Rakibul’s family
ADB provides $231,178 grant to augment COVID-19 related facilities
Most Read News
Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19: A crisis within a crisis
Country reports highest 2,523 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
Morshed Khan, wife leave for UK by chartered plane without informing court
26 Bangladeshi migrants shot dead in Libya
UZ vice-chairman suspended for obstructing relief distribution
Nations prepare to gradually withdraw their lockdowns
COVID-19 pandemic: Children have a magic shield?
Lockdown relaxed amid high risk of coronavirus infection
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
Bangladesh demands compensation, punishment of killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft