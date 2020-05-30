Bus owners in a fix





Most of the bus owners said their vehicles had already gone out of order as they had remained idle for more than two months.

Buses cannot hit the street until and unless their problems are fixed as most of the parts have been damaged.

In addition, the government has imposed some health guidelines to follow to run buses amid the Corona fear. Bus owners think that they will face financial difficulty to run buses if they follow the health guideline.

They said they would have to repair the buses first before they go by the government health guidelines. So it would be difficult for them to maintain all these conditions and expenditure to fix the buses.

They now think that it will be better for them to run the buses after the situation comes to normalcy.

Several leaders of the bus owners' association said buses across the country had remained idle for more the two months. The engine is not working. Vehicles cannot run without overhauling and they cannot be repaired overnight.

The number of mechanics is also limited, they said.

Rony Talukder, a bus owner of Itihas Paribahan, told the Daily Observer, "It is normal for engine and other parts of the buses not to respond as they have been turned off for a long time."

"It will take a week for the owners to change everything costing about Tk1 lakh a bus. In some cases, it may be more," he said.

Aminul Islam, a bus owner of Azmery Glory Ltd bus service, said, "The crisis will not go even if the ban on public transport is lifted as after sitting for a long time the batteries of almost every bus is now dead along with engines."

Khandaker Enayetullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Transport Owners Association (BTOA), told the Daily Observer, "We will manage the transport according to the rules and regulations of the government. If the government fixes the number of passengers on public transport, the transport fares should go up."

"A bus that used to carry 40 passengers now has to carry 20 passengers. In this case, the fare is likely to go up a bit," he added.





















The government has decided to allow public transport movement on a limited scale but many of the bus owners decided not to ply their buses.Most of the bus owners said their vehicles had already gone out of order as they had remained idle for more than two months.Buses cannot hit the street until and unless their problems are fixed as most of the parts have been damaged.In addition, the government has imposed some health guidelines to follow to run buses amid the Corona fear. Bus owners think that they will face financial difficulty to run buses if they follow the health guideline.They said they would have to repair the buses first before they go by the government health guidelines. So it would be difficult for them to maintain all these conditions and expenditure to fix the buses.They now think that it will be better for them to run the buses after the situation comes to normalcy.Several leaders of the bus owners' association said buses across the country had remained idle for more the two months. The engine is not working. Vehicles cannot run without overhauling and they cannot be repaired overnight.The number of mechanics is also limited, they said.Rony Talukder, a bus owner of Itihas Paribahan, told the Daily Observer, "It is normal for engine and other parts of the buses not to respond as they have been turned off for a long time.""It will take a week for the owners to change everything costing about Tk1 lakh a bus. In some cases, it may be more," he said.Aminul Islam, a bus owner of Azmery Glory Ltd bus service, said, "The crisis will not go even if the ban on public transport is lifted as after sitting for a long time the batteries of almost every bus is now dead along with engines."Khandaker Enayetullah, Secretary General of Bangladesh Transport Owners Association (BTOA), told the Daily Observer, "We will manage the transport according to the rules and regulations of the government. If the government fixes the number of passengers on public transport, the transport fares should go up.""A bus that used to carry 40 passengers now has to carry 20 passengers. In this case, the fare is likely to go up a bit," he added.