Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:59 PM
United Hospital Blaze Victims’ families want govt to take action

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 135
Mamunur Rashid

Family members of the five victims who were killed in a devastating fire at the United Hospital said the government should take action against the hospital authorities.
They also demanded compensation for the families of those killed in the fire incident at the United Hospital.
The highly expensive United Hospital at Gulshan should also give back admission fees and others charges they took from those victims, they said.   
Alleged negligence of the United Hospital in the
capital left five patients roasted alive as a fire raged through its corona isolation unit on Wednesday night.
The United Hospital also lacked fire safety measures and was built in violation of the building code.
Sources in the hospital said the electrical wires used in the corona unit were substandard and structure was not built in proper way.
The main hospital has a fire license but the extension to the hospital has no fire license," said Debashis Bardhan, Deputy Director (Dhaka division) of the Fire Service and Civil Defense.
"The main building had a fire hydrant but the extension did not. The extension did not have a fire exit either," he said. Also, the construction material used was of flammable nature, Debashis said.
Andre Dominic Paul's father Vernon Anthony Paul, 75, was one of the patients who perished in the inferno. Andre watched the fire happen from beginning till the end.
The fire hydrant was also in the main building and the hosepipe was too short to reach the flames because the isolation unit was further away," he narrated.
Meanwhile, fire service officials said oxygen cylinders inside the isolation units exploded and fed into the fire.
The victims were Vernon Anthony Paul (75), Riyajul Alam (45), Khodeja Begum (70), Md Monir Hossain (75) and Md Mahabub (50).
Of them, Vernon Paul and Khodeja Begum's blood samples came out negative for coronavirus and they were meant to be moved to the normal sections of the hospital, had the tragedy not occurred
The government has formed a four-member panel headed by Debasish Bardhan to investigate the incident.
The hospital also filed a case with the Gulshan Police Station, reporting 'unnatural deaths'.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team said there were lots of chemical items including hand sanitizers stored in the isolation unit.
"It was corona isolation centre in black and white. In reality, it had no staff and other engagement from hospital site. It was medical trading centre."
Of the five dead, two were tested negative but they were not released by the United Hospital management.
Relatives of the two patients claimed that hospital authority neither released nor shifted the duo to the main building.


