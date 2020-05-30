Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Front Page

SSC results tomorrow

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and its equivalent examinations will be published tomorrow (Sunday).
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will announce the results through a videoconference from Ganobhaban at 10:00am on the day, said Mohammad Abul Khair, public relations officer of the education ministry.
He also said that Education Minister Dipu Moni will reveal the detail information about the results at 12:00pm though a Facebook live programme.
Earlier on 21 May, Mahbubur Rahman, secretary of the Secondary and
Higher Education Division, told that the results of the SSC and equivalent examinations would be published on May 31.
The secretary also said that the students do not have to go to schools to know the results. They will be able to know the results through SMS.
More details will be given on the website before publishing the results.
A total of 2,047,779 students -- 1,024,363 males and 1,023,416 females - took part in the examinations this year at 3,512 centres from 28,884 educational institutions.


