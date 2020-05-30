Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Front Page

C-19 rages on unbridled

Country records highest 2,523 new cases, 23 more die

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Staff Correspondent

Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh rose to 42,844 with the detection of record 2,523 new cases in the last 24 hours on Friday.
"Twenty three more patients died during the same period, taking the death tally to 582," Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, the Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said at the regular online briefing.
Besides, 590 more patients made recovery, she said adding that so far 9,015 people have recovered from the disease in country.
Forty nine RT-PCR labs tested 11,301 samples across the country during the same period and it is the highest number of tests Bangladesh carried out in a day so far.
Dr Nasima, who is also the acting Director General of DGHS, said the infection rate in Bangladesh has been recorded at 22.33 percent Friday.
Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 21.04 percent and the mortality rate is 1.36 percent in country.
Among the deceased, 19 were male and four were female, said Dr Nasima adding that 16 of the deceased were aged within 41 and 70 years.
"Age analysis of the victims says, one was aged between     11 and 20 years, one was between 21 and 30, two between 31 and 40 years, five between 41 and 50, five between 51 and 60, six between 61 and 70, two between 71 and 80, and another was aged between 81 and 100 years," she said.
In the last 24 hours, 10 died in Dhaka division, nine in Chattogram division, two in Rangpur division, one in Barishal division and another died in Sylhet division.
Dr Nasima reiterated that the public need to take extra measures about safety and hygiene as holidays are coming to an end on Sunday.
"As most of the offices will be opening on Sunday, I urge everyone to stay alert and not to leave home without masks," she said.
The government issued a gazette notification Thursday allowing limited operation of public transport and offices from May 31 to June 15 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
In the last 24 hours 328 more people were taken to isolation across the country while 4,900 were home and institutionally quarantined during the same period.


