Ctg to have 4th testing lab on June 1, CMP opens plasma bank





Talking to the Daily Observer, Prof Manirul Hasan, proctor of the university, said the health directorate has given them approval for testing corona samples.

"We have two PCR machines in our laboratory. We can test nearly 400 samples daily," he said.

Manirul said, 'We have fixed the date for inauguration of the laboratory on June 1. Education Minister Dipu Mani and Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel are likely to inaugurate the lab through video conferencing.'

Civil Surgeon Dr Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that the testing capacity of Chattogram would increase to 900 daily with the opening of fourth CU laboratory.

Meanwhile, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) introduced a plasma bank on Friday.

CMP Commissioner Mahbibur Rahman opened it taking plasma from 39 constables, who have recovered from Covid-19 recently. He said all other recovered patients have been invited to join the plasma bank.

The critical corona patients will be treated with plasma from the CMP plasma bank.

The first testing laboratory at Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) at Fouzderhat was opened on March 26 with the testing capacity of nearly 300 samples. The institute tests samples collecting from six districts of Chattogram Division, These are Chattogram, Noakhali, Luxmipur, Feni, Khagrachari, and Rangamati.

Besides, the second laboratory for testing samples at Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Science University (CVASU) was opened on April 25 with the testing capacity of nearly 200 kits daily. Moreover, the third Laboratory, set up at Chattogram Medical College (CMC) on May 9, is also testing above 100 kits daily.

Four staff, including the chief of BITID, have tested positive for coronavirus. For this reason, sample testing at BITID has been suspended for three days (Friday to Sunday) to disinfect the laboratory. The BITID will begin testing kits from June 1 as usual.

In the meantime, the numbers of Covid 19 patients is increasing in Chattogram. Nearly 3000 patients have so far tested positive. Against the backdrop of corona patients in Chattogram, the limited laboratories have failed to test the samples in time. So, the patients are getting the report after five days of submission of their test kit to the lab concerned. As a result, a large numbers of patients are eagerly waiting for their reports for five days.





































