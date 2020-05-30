Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:59 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Back Page

Libya killings: BRAC for bringing perpetrators to justice

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Bangladesh-based international development organization BRAC on Friday demanded arrest and punishment of the gang involved in killing 26 Bangladesh citizens in Libya.
"If necessary, take assistance from international agencies in this regard," said Shariful Hasan, head of Brac's migration programme.
Shariful said the human trafficking gangs in Libya have been keeping people hostage and torturing them, and eventually Bangladeshis became the victim.
"The on-going civil war in Libya is its internal issue, but taking advantage of that, a human trafficking gang has been active for a decade," he added.
The gang has been taking Tk 3-4 lakh from each in the name of sending them to Europe by little boats through the Mediterranean Sea, said Shariful, adding that people are dying frequently while crossing the sea.
According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over 20.5 lakh people crossed the Mediterranean Sea since April 2014 and more than 19,000 people died in accidents.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10pc of diabetics die within days of coronavirus hospitalisation: Study
Ctg to have 4th testing lab on June 1, CMP opens plasma bank
KMCH starts plasma therapy
Libya killings: BRAC for bringing perpetrators to justice
Virtual court hearings: 20,938 people granted bail in 10 days
NBR for high tax on bidi
Air travellers urged to follow health guidelines
BD demands compensation, punishment for killers


Latest News
Netflix acquires Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre
Train services resume tomorrow: Minister
Ex-national footballer Helal passes away
PM for engaging local public representatives to stem COVID-19
West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England
9 cops among 22 more contract coronavirus in Barishal
New Market gears up for reopening
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day
Traffickers demanded 12,000 USD as ransom: Rakibul’s family
ADB provides $231,178 grant to augment COVID-19 related facilities
Most Read News
Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19: A crisis within a crisis
Country reports highest 2,523 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
Morshed Khan, wife leave for UK by chartered plane without informing court
26 Bangladeshi migrants shot dead in Libya
UZ vice-chairman suspended for obstructing relief distribution
Nations prepare to gradually withdraw their lockdowns
COVID-19 pandemic: Children have a magic shield?
Lockdown relaxed amid high risk of coronavirus infection
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
Bangladesh demands compensation, punishment of killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft