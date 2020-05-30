Libya killings: BRAC for bringing perpetrators to justice





"If necessary, take assistance from international agencies in this regard," said Shariful Hasan, head of Brac's migration programme.

Shariful said the human trafficking gangs in Libya have been keeping people hostage and torturing them, and eventually Bangladeshis became the victim.

"The on-going civil war in Libya is its internal issue, but taking advantage of that, a human trafficking gang has been active for a decade," he added.

The gang has been taking Tk 3-4 lakh from each in the name of sending them to Europe by little boats through the Mediterranean Sea, said Shariful, adding that people are dying frequently while crossing the sea.

According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over 20.5 lakh people crossed the Mediterranean Sea since April 2014 and more than 19,000 people died in accidents. -UNB















Bangladesh-based international development organization BRAC on Friday demanded arrest and punishment of the gang involved in killing 26 Bangladesh citizens in Libya."If necessary, take assistance from international agencies in this regard," said Shariful Hasan, head of Brac's migration programme.Shariful said the human trafficking gangs in Libya have been keeping people hostage and torturing them, and eventually Bangladeshis became the victim."The on-going civil war in Libya is its internal issue, but taking advantage of that, a human trafficking gang has been active for a decade," he added.The gang has been taking Tk 3-4 lakh from each in the name of sending them to Europe by little boats through the Mediterranean Sea, said Shariful, adding that people are dying frequently while crossing the sea.According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over 20.5 lakh people crossed the Mediterranean Sea since April 2014 and more than 19,000 people died in accidents. -UNB