Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:59 PM
Virtual court hearings: 20,938 people granted bail in 10 days

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A total of 20,938 people secured bail after their petitions were heard by virtual courts across the country in 10 days as of Thursday.
Hearing on 33,287 bail petitions were held virtually in 10 days since May 11, said Md Saifur Rahman, special officer of Bangladesh Supreme Court.
On May 11, one person secured bail, 144 on May 12 after hearing on 220 bail petitions while 4,484 on May 20 after hearing on 7,631 bail petitions.
Besides, on May 28, 1,477 people secured bail after hearing on 3,082 petitions.
Court operation remained suspended since March 26 but trial proceedings through videoconference began on May 11 during the general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
On May 10, the High Court formed three benches for hearing urgent cases virtually during the ongoing holidays and directed the subordinate court concerned to hear cases related to emergency bail.
An ordinance was promulgated that day allowing courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital facilities. President Abdul Hamid promulgated the ordinance.
Later, the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs issued a gazette notification, saying that it will take immediate effect.
The Cabinet on May 7 cleared the draft of an ordinance to pave the way for courts to run trial proceedings through videoconference and other digital means.    -UNB


