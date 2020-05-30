NBR for high tax on bidi





Bidi manufacturers and some beneficiary bidi-laborer leaders fabricate the number of laborers working in the bidi industry in order to influence policymakers just before the declaration of the annual budget each year.

They claim that any increase in taxes will lead to shutdown of bidi factories, which will lead to the unemployment of 2-3 million laborers.

These fictitious numbers of bidi laborers that they come up with every year are false and intentional.

According to the research report, the revenue and employment outcome of bidi taxation in Bangladesh published by the NBR in 2019, the total number of full-time workers, including those regular, irregular and contractual are only 46,916.

Laboring in bidi industry is full of life-threatening risks but with very low payment (on average a monthly income of only Tk1, 972).

It is barely possible to run the household with a single person's earnings. Eventually, in most cases almost all the members of the family including the children and women are forced to join the hazardous work of the bidi industry.

The research report recommended imposing specific excise tax alongside increasing the Supplementary Duty to increase the price of bidis effectively.

Deaths of millions of current and future bidi smokers can be prevented by effectively increasing the bidi tax and price while the revenue from the bidi sector will be more than doubled.

The research also said utilizing the surplus revenue earned from the bidi sector the laborers could easily be rehabilitated.

In that case, the government will have to take multiple economic initiatives for the alternative employment opportunities for the bidi laborers.

78.4 percent of bidi laborers said they wished to leave such hazardous line of profession if rehabilitation initiatives were taken by the government.























A study of the National Board of Revenue has recommended increasing Supplementary Duty (SD) on bidi, levying a portion of SD as specific tax and spending the additional revenues earned on alternative employment of bidi workers.Bidi manufacturers and some beneficiary bidi-laborer leaders fabricate the number of laborers working in the bidi industry in order to influence policymakers just before the declaration of the annual budget each year.They claim that any increase in taxes will lead to shutdown of bidi factories, which will lead to the unemployment of 2-3 million laborers.These fictitious numbers of bidi laborers that they come up with every year are false and intentional.According to the research report, the revenue and employment outcome of bidi taxation in Bangladesh published by the NBR in 2019, the total number of full-time workers, including those regular, irregular and contractual are only 46,916.Laboring in bidi industry is full of life-threatening risks but with very low payment (on average a monthly income of only Tk1, 972).It is barely possible to run the household with a single person's earnings. Eventually, in most cases almost all the members of the family including the children and women are forced to join the hazardous work of the bidi industry.The research report recommended imposing specific excise tax alongside increasing the Supplementary Duty to increase the price of bidis effectively.Deaths of millions of current and future bidi smokers can be prevented by effectively increasing the bidi tax and price while the revenue from the bidi sector will be more than doubled.The research also said utilizing the surplus revenue earned from the bidi sector the laborers could easily be rehabilitated.In that case, the government will have to take multiple economic initiatives for the alternative employment opportunities for the bidi laborers.78.4 percent of bidi laborers said they wished to leave such hazardous line of profession if rehabilitation initiatives were taken by the government.