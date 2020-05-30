Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:58 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Back Page

NBR for high tax on bidi

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

A study of the National Board of Revenue has recommended increasing Supplementary Duty (SD) on bidi, levying a portion of SD as specific tax and spending the additional revenues earned on alternative employment of bidi workers.
Bidi manufacturers and some beneficiary bidi-laborer leaders fabricate the number of laborers working in the bidi industry in order to influence policymakers just before the declaration of the annual budget each year.
They claim that any increase in taxes will lead to shutdown of bidi factories, which will lead to the unemployment of 2-3 million laborers.
These fictitious numbers of bidi laborers that they come up with every year are false and intentional.
According to the research report, the revenue and employment outcome of bidi taxation in Bangladesh published by the NBR in 2019, the total number of full-time workers, including those regular, irregular and contractual are only 46,916.
Laboring in bidi industry is full of life-threatening risks but with very low payment (on average a monthly income of only Tk1, 972).
It is barely possible to run the household with a single person's earnings. Eventually, in most cases almost all the members of the family including the children and women are forced to join the hazardous work of the bidi industry.
The research report recommended imposing specific excise tax alongside increasing the Supplementary Duty to increase the price of bidis effectively.
Deaths of millions of current and future bidi smokers can be prevented by effectively increasing the bidi tax and price while the revenue from the bidi sector will be more than doubled.
The research also said utilizing the surplus revenue earned from the bidi sector the laborers could easily be rehabilitated.
In that case, the government will have to take multiple economic initiatives for the alternative employment opportunities for the bidi laborers.
78.4 percent of bidi laborers said they wished to leave such hazardous line of profession if rehabilitation initiatives were taken by the government.













« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10pc of diabetics die within days of coronavirus hospitalisation: Study
Ctg to have 4th testing lab on June 1, CMP opens plasma bank
KMCH starts plasma therapy
Libya killings: BRAC for bringing perpetrators to justice
Virtual court hearings: 20,938 people granted bail in 10 days
NBR for high tax on bidi
Air travellers urged to follow health guidelines
BD demands compensation, punishment for killers


Latest News
Netflix acquires Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre
Train services resume tomorrow: Minister
Ex-national footballer Helal passes away
PM for engaging local public representatives to stem COVID-19
West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England
9 cops among 22 more contract coronavirus in Barishal
New Market gears up for reopening
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day
Traffickers demanded 12,000 USD as ransom: Rakibul’s family
ADB provides $231,178 grant to augment COVID-19 related facilities
Most Read News
Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19: A crisis within a crisis
Country reports highest 2,523 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
Morshed Khan, wife leave for UK by chartered plane without informing court
26 Bangladeshi migrants shot dead in Libya
UZ vice-chairman suspended for obstructing relief distribution
Nations prepare to gradually withdraw their lockdowns
COVID-19 pandemic: Children have a magic shield?
Lockdown relaxed amid high risk of coronavirus infection
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
Bangladesh demands compensation, punishment of killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft