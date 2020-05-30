Air travellers urged to follow health guidelines

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali on Friday urged all intending passengers to strictly follow health regulations and social distancing while travelling by air as the local airlines are set to resume domestic flights from June 1.

"I urge all passengers to enjoy your air travel following all health regulations as well as maintaining social distancing," he said in a video message.

The junior minister said the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines and other two private carriers - US-Bangla Airlines and Novoair -will operate flights on Dhaka-Chattogram, Dhaka-Sylhet and Dhaka-Syedpur routes from June 1 following health guidelines. -BSS







