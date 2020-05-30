Video
BD demands compensation, punishment for killers

Seeks info on traffickers, contact IOM to bring back 26 bodies

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Diplomatic Correspondent

Bangladesh has demanded punishment of those involved in human trafficking and killing of 26 Bangladeshi migrants in Libya in a gun attack on Thursday night and sought compensation for the victims' families.
Bangladesh has also sought information on the traffickers and communicated with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to bring back the bodies of 26 Bangladeshis, according to a statement of the Foreign Ministry.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared the updates on Friday afternoon.
The injured are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. the mission officials have visited the hospitals and enquired about treatment of the injured Bangladeshis, it said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at least 26 Bangladeshi migrants in captivity were shot dead and 11 were injured in Libyan city on Thursday night by Libyan human traffickers.
Bangladesh embassy came to know about the incident over phone from one of the Bangladeshi survivors who took shelter in a Libyan family after the incident, it said.
The Libyan government in a statement said migrants had killed a local trafficker in Mizdah, near Tripoli, allegedly prompting his family to take revenge and kill 30 migrants, including 26 Bangladeshis.
Eleven migrants were wounded in the rampage, it added, and taken to a hospital in the western mountain town of Zintan.
Other migrants were rushed to clinics in Tripoli in critical condition, quoting the IMO, the statement adds that some appeared to be victims of abuse.
The interior ministry in Tripoli issued an arrest warrant for the suspected attackers, the government also said.
Foreign Minister said there were 38 Bangladeshis in captivity at a hideout at the town called Mizda, 180 km south of capital Tripoli, while only one of the fellow inmates visibly could escape unhurt as the killing spree began.
According to the report from Bangladesh embassy in Tripoli the man eventually conveyed the Bangladesh mission in the troubled country about the massacre.
Momen said the survivor told the embassy officials that the human trafficking gang was torturing Bangladeshi nationals for more money.
International Organisation for Migration in a statement said that they are observing the situation.
"We have just learned of this tragedy and are following up to get more details and provide assistance to survivors," said Safa Msehli, Libya spokeswoman for the IMO.


