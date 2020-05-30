Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:58 PM
Cricketers to get a share of World Cup bonus

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

The members of Bangladesh Cricket team who played in the ICC World Cup 2019, will receive a share of the bonus payout of the World Cup from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Bangladesh Cricket Board has decided to clear a part of the winning bonus of the 2019 World Cup to the members of Bangladesh Cricket team under the persistence of the Cricket Welfare Association of Bangladesh, CWAB.
Almost 11 months have passed the World Cup, but there was no head away in this regard before CWAB came forward to make sure that the national cricketers got their due amount of BDT 2 crores, said a cricbuzz report.
Bangladesh's World Cup campaign ended on July 5 last year with the match against Pakistan at Lord's and cricketers were expected to receive USD 120,000 for their  three World Cup wins, considering they were expected to get USD 40,000 per win.
CWAB's president Naimur Rahman Durjoy  confirmed it on Friday, May 29, that they had successfully managed to convince the board to distribute the prize money with the cricketers though BCB was initially reluctant to part ways with it.
The International Federation of Cricketers [FICA] also has a role to play in getting this prize money for the players as per the last MPA agreements signed between the ICC and the participating countries, which ensured that the cricketers received a part of this prize money/bonus.
The MPA agreement also stipulates that the money should be paid to the cricketers within 14 days of it being deposited in the board's account. However, no work was seen in this regard by the Bangladesh board. In the face of the demands by the cricketers, CWAB found out that the BCB had objected to paying the prize money.
"They would have got the money to win the match. There was some hesitation initially about whether the players deserved the prize money. However, because of the discussion with the board, that hesitation has been cleared. Now they are also getting the prize money," said Naimur. "The process had started before Eid and now, as soon as the office is opened, the money will be deposited in the player's accounts."     -UNB


