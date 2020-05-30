ICC ethics officer to probe board 'leaks'





Thursday's scheduled board teleconference ended "with all agenda items deferred" until June 10 following a discussion, led by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, around the issue of confidentiality.

"A number of board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters in line with the highest standards of governance," said an ICC statement.

It added there was "unanimous agreement" to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC's ethics officer, Peter Nicholson.

A former investigator with the International Criminal Court and the United Nations, Nicholson would be supported by "global experts," the ICC said.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney would update the board Nicholson's progress at the June 10 meeting. -AFP

































