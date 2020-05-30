Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:58 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Sports

ICC ethics officer to probe board 'leaks'

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

LONDON, MAY 29: The International Cricket Council has asked its own ethics officer to look into alleged leaks from its governing board.
Thursday's scheduled board teleconference ended "with all agenda items deferred" until June 10 following a discussion, led by ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, around the issue of confidentiality.
"A number of board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of board matters in line with the highest standards of governance," said an ICC statement.
It added there was "unanimous agreement" to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC's ethics officer, Peter Nicholson.
A former investigator with the International Criminal Court and the United Nations, Nicholson would be supported by "global experts," the ICC said.
ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney would update the board Nicholson's progress at the June 10 meeting.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Impractical to play cricket in masks ?
Cricketers to get a share of World Cup bonus
ICC ethics officer to probe board 'leaks'
No place for Hales or Plunkett as England name 55-man training group
Victorians' owner hopes to rope in Virat Kohli in BPL
Steve Bucknor welcomes 'home umpires arrangement'
Pakistan chief optimistic about England tour
Messi looking forward eagerly to 'weird' La Liga restart


Latest News
Netflix acquires Hollywood's historic Egyptian Theatre
Train services resume tomorrow: Minister
Ex-national footballer Helal passes away
PM for engaging local public representatives to stem COVID-19
West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England
9 cops among 22 more contract coronavirus in Barishal
New Market gears up for reopening
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day
Traffickers demanded 12,000 USD as ransom: Rakibul’s family
ADB provides $231,178 grant to augment COVID-19 related facilities
Most Read News
Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19: A crisis within a crisis
Country reports highest 2,523 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
Morshed Khan, wife leave for UK by chartered plane without informing court
26 Bangladeshi migrants shot dead in Libya
UZ vice-chairman suspended for obstructing relief distribution
Nations prepare to gradually withdraw their lockdowns
COVID-19 pandemic: Children have a magic shield?
Lockdown relaxed amid high risk of coronavirus infection
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
Bangladesh demands compensation, punishment of killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft