Coronavirus intrudes into Rohingya camps





It has been reported that several Rohingyas found as positive for Covid-19 at Ukhia refugee camp and now all Rohingyas are living in the vulnerable conditions. Coronavirus is highly contagious and now the Rohingyas are panicked.



Some 1.1 million of Rohingya people reside in 34 refugee camps - four to five stay in a single makeshift room made of tarpaulin sheets and bamboo sticks and most of them sleep on plastic paper spreading on muddy floor in the tents. Originally they are poor, hopeless and stateless. Now they are dependent on the mercy of international community and donors and also serious threat of engulfing COVID-19 outbreak.



They have fewer options either to think about their hygiene environment or take measures necessary to fight the coronavirus and this displaced community is still struggling for sufficient clean drinking water and flowing water in toilets let alone masks, liquid soaps or hand sanitizers. A very few of them have the scope to wash their hands and faces properly.



Children in the camps also play on the muddy grounds the entire day, and get back to the tents in the evening as dirty. Mothers are unable to clean their kids properly mostly because of water shortage.











The aid workers also expressed deep concerns over the looming coronavirus infection in the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox'sbazar. They urged authorities, as well local and international agencies, to pay more attention to tighten the lockdown in the Rohingya camps so that the virus cannot infect more people.



Md Zillur Rahaman

