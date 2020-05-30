Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
COP26 climate talks pushed back to November 2021

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

PARIS, May 29: Critical UN climate negotiations at which nations were expected to ramp up plans to combat global warming have been pushed back a full year to November 2021, British politician Alok Sharma, president of the talks, announced on Twitter Thursday.
Britain proposed the new dates for the Glasgow conference -- which had already been suspended -- in a letter to the UN climate forum, citing health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the need for more time to prepare the 30,000-strong meet.
The revised schedule was vetted and approved Thursday night. Possible drawbacks of the delay were laid out in a briefing note, obtained by AFP, prepared ahead of the deliberations.
One 2020 deadline in the original schedule was the submission of revised -- and hopefully more ambitious    -AFP



