Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:57 PM
No third party intervention

China, India reject Trump offer in border row

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BEIJING, May 29: China and India on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's offer to mediate between them to end their current border standoff, saying the two countries does not need the intervention of a third party to settle their differences.
In a surprise move, Trump on Wednesday offered to "mediate or arbitrate" the raging border dispute between India and China, saying he was "ready, willing and able" to ease the tensions, amid the continuing standoff between the armies of the two Asian giants.
Reacting for the first time to the US president's offer, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, the two countries did not want the "intervention" from a third party to resolve the current military standoff.
India on Wednesday said it was engaged with China to peacefully resolve the border row, in a carefully crafted reaction to Trump's offer to arbitrate between the two Asian giants to settle their decades-old dispute. "We are engaged with the Chinese side to peacefully resolve it," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, replying to questions at an online media briefing.
President Trump has previously offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, a proposal that was rejected by New Delhi. At the Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing, the spokesman said ?China's position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear".    -AFP


