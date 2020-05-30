Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020

PARIS, May 29: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
VIRUS TOLLS SURGE IN RUSSIA, AMERICAS
The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic spiked again in Russia and the Americas on Friday, even as Europe's experiment with reopening from lockdown grew bolder by the day. Fresh restrictions in Asia also signalled that there will be a long road back to normality from the pandemic that has killed more than 360,000 people and hammered the global economy. Russia reported a record increase of 232 coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking it to a total of 4,374 deaths and 387,623 cases, the third-highest number of infections in the world after the United States and Brazil.
ISRAEL TO EXPORT COPING SKILLS
Start-up nation Israel, on its way out of coronavirus lockdown, is seeking to export lessons that have allowed it to emerge as one of the least-hit victims of the pandemic. Use of distance diagnostics, blood analysis, mobile phone tracking and tracing and mandatory wearing of face masks are among measures credited with giving the Jewish state an official COVID-19 death toll of around 280, equivalent to 31 per million inhabitants.
SECOND WAVE RIPPLES IN S KOREA
South Korea re-imposes a series of social distancing measures it had eased early this month, as several clusters emerge mostly centred around the Seoul metropolitan area. Museums, parks and art galleries will close again from Friday for two weeks, the health ministry says, while companies are urged to re-introduce flexible working and other measures.  More than 200 schools in South Korea have been forced to close just days after they re-opened, due to a new spike in virus cases.
SRI LANKA LOCKS DOWN AGAIN
Sri Lanka will reimpose selective lockdown measures from Sunday to restrict large gatherings after recording its biggest daily surge in infections, mostly found in citizens repatriated last week from Kuwait.
 EU CALLS FOR HEALTH BOOST
The EU is asking member states to approve nine billion euros ($9.9 billion) in new health spending as part of the bloc's ambitious recovery plan.    -AFP


