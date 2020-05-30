Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Fires rage as US protests spread

Twitter hides Trump tweet for ‘glorifying violence’

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MINNEAPOLIS, May 29: State police in body armor and riot gear lined up Friday morning near the Minneapolis police precinct that was set ablaze by protesters overnight following the death of an unarmed black man this week in city officers' custody.
Fires raged overnight in Minneapolis as crowds shattered windows and charged over a fence to get access to 3rd Police Precinct. They chanted George Floyd's name and "I can't breathe," marching past buildings engulfed in smoke and orange flames.
Donald Trump risked fanning the flames of the anger by branding protesters "thugs" and threatening to send in the army, tweeting: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts". More than 500 Minnesota National Guard personnel mobilized to several locations in the Minneapolis area, including banks, grocery stores and pharmacies.
President Trump's second tweet was flagged by Twitter for violating the platform's rules regarding "glorifying violence". It was not taken down, however.
In Kentucky, seven people were hit by gunfire at a protest on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor -- a black woman who was shot after police entered her home in March, local media reported. Thousands joined the protests in Minnesota, which were triggered by the Monday death of 46-year-old George Floyd after being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit banknote.
Minnesota's governor Tim Walz earlier called up 500 of the state's National Guard, but after Trump tweeted he defended his decision not to put them on the streets as fire gripped the police station. "Bricks and mortar are not as important as life," Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said at a press conference.    -AFP


