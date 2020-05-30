Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:57 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Foreign News

HK Security Law

China faces mounting pressure

China slams ‘senseless’ US move; HK warns removing
US special status is a ‘double-edged sword’

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

BEIJING, May 29: China faced growing international pressure on Friday over its move to impose a security law on Hong Kong that critics say will destroy the city's autonomy, with the United States and Britain placing the issue before the UN Security Council.
The US, Britain, Canada and Australia led criticism of the planned law, which would punish secession, subversion of state power, terrorism and acts that endanger national security, as well as allow Chinese security agencies to operate openly in Hong Kong.
President Donald Trump was due to announce later on Friday his response to the Chinese parliament's advancement this week of security legislation for Hong Kong, which many lawyers, diplomats and investors fear could erode the city's freedoms.
China's rubber-stamp parliament on Thursday approved the plans for the law, which followed seven months of huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong last year. After China fended off initial American efforts this week to have the controversy put on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council, the US and Britain succeeded in securing an informal discussion about it for Friday.
China accused the US of taking the UN hostage on Friday over a controversial security law for Hong Kong and warned Western nations to stay out of its internal affairs. Beijing's proposed security law "lies in direct conflict" with China's international obligations to guarantee certain freedoms in Hong Kong, the four countries said in a joint statement.
"The proposed law would undermine the One Country, Two Systems framework," they added, referring to Hong Kong's special status within China under the terms of its handover from Britain in 1997.  Beijing said Friday it had lodged official protests to the four countries.
Hong Kong told the United States to keep out of the debate over national security legislation being imposed by China, and warned that withdrawal of the financial hub's special status under U.S. law could backfire on the U.S. economy.
The former British colony has been racked by civil unrest amid fears Beijing is curbing the high degree of autonomy it has enjoyed under a "one country, two systems" formula adopted when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
From 2009 to 2018, the U.S. trade surplus of $297 billion with Hong Kong was the biggest among all Washington's trading partners, and 1,300 U.S. firms were based in the city, it said.     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP26 climate talks pushed back to November 2021
No third party intervention
Coronavirus pandemic: Key updates
Fires rage as US protests spread
China faces mounting pressure
South Korea sees biggest virus spike
Angry US protests for second night over police killing of black man
Britain closes embassy in North Korea, evacuates diplomats


Latest News
Train services resume tomorrow: Minister
Ex-national footballer Helal passes away
PM for engaging local public representatives to stem COVID-19
West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England
9 cops among 22 more contract coronavirus in Barishal
New Market gears up for reopening
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day
Traffickers demanded 12,000 USD as ransom: Rakibul’s family
ADB provides $231,178 grant to augment COVID-19 related facilities
Army provides foods among destitute, mentally challenged students in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19: A crisis within a crisis
Country reports highest 2,523 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
Morshed Khan, wife leave for UK by chartered plane without informing court
26 Bangladeshi migrants shot dead in Libya
UZ vice-chairman suspended for obstructing relief distribution
Nations prepare to gradually withdraw their lockdowns
COVID-19 pandemic: Children have a magic shield?
Lockdown relaxed amid high risk of coronavirus infection
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
Bangladesh demands compensation, punishment of killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft