

Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

There is another problem that in March, when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, supermarkets saw a huge spike in sales due to stockpiling. To prevent certain products from becoming sold out too quickly - such as toilet paper, eggs, and pasta - supermarkets enforced strict limitations on how many items customers could buy at any one time.

But this sort of behaviour has eased. The grocery sector is still seeing increased sales as the people started online grocery shopping.

Amina Begum, also a mother of three child couldn't take the risk of going to grocery market because of the rise of the infection from the Covid-19.

"Hence I took the online option to collect grocery items. It's easy. I just buy the grocery items with some clicks from my home comfort. There are now many online shopping which gives me the freedom to choose the item I want," she added.

"With social distancing likely to stay the norm indefinitely, customers who are currently shopping online could continue to do so for the foreseeable future, with this behaviour potentially turning into a habit long-term," she remarked.

"And that is the exact problem that online grocery stores are solving for us. Practically all essential grocery items are delivered to one's doorstep in a matter of hours. These are some of the names you can browse to find one that suits your needs the best," he added.

But he warned that the customers still should be careful of handling the items that came from outside.









"You have to be careful still. Because the bag that is used could be infected. So you have to be careful. You need to bring all the things out from the bag and need to wash those very well. You safety indeed is on your hands," he believed.

There are many online grocery platform in Bangladesh like chaldal.com, Aladeiin.com, Shwapno.com and Meena Click, Daraz Grocer Shop and Othoba.com,dokani.com, rokomari.com, bagdoom.com.

The online market offers a diverse range of items, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, beverages, cooking assistance and home appliances, cleaning products, office items, and so on. Baby care, and other healthcare necessities are available there which to make self-care easier during this lockdown.

