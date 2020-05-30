Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:56 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Life & Style

Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
FarhanaNaznin

Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

Online grocery shopping garnered popularity ever since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country hard. As the government imposed unofficial shutdown to contain the spread deadly virus, the main thing which made people worried that how they would manage their necessary items from the shop. Moreover there was no guarantee that the virus won't be spread from the shopping bag or during shopping since it is tough to maintain social distance in the crowded place like grocery market.
There is another problem that in March, when the coronavirus pandemic started to spread, supermarkets saw a huge spike in sales due to stockpiling. To prevent certain products from becoming sold out too quickly - such as toilet paper, eggs, and pasta - supermarkets enforced strict limitations on how many items customers could buy at any one time.
But this sort of behaviour has eased. The grocery sector is still seeing increased sales as the people started online grocery shopping.
Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

"It's the easiest way to do your grocery shopping," said Amina Begum, a banker who had to cook all by herself from her family.
Amina Begum, also a mother of three child couldn't take the risk of going to grocery market because of the rise of the infection from the Covid-19.
"Hence I took the online option to collect grocery items. It's easy. I just buy the grocery items with some clicks from my home comfort. There are now many online shopping which gives me the freedom to choose the item I want," she added.
"With social distancing likely to stay the norm indefinitely, customers who are currently shopping online could continue to do so for the foreseeable future, with this behaviour potentially turning into a habit long-term," she remarked.
Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

It is the time when going outside means taking a risk and requires a lot of protective measures is no more just imagination, and regular activities like picking up the groceries have become difficult, said Mir Momin, a teacher who is also now used to have online grocery shopping.
 "And that is the exact problem that online grocery stores are solving for us. Practically all essential grocery items are delivered to one's doorstep in a matter of hours. These are some of the names you can browse to find one that suits your needs the best," he added.
But he warned that the customers still should be careful of handling the items that came from outside.




"You have to be careful still. Because the bag that is used could be infected. So you have to be careful. You need to bring all the things out from the bag and need to wash those very well. You safety indeed is on your hands," he believed.
There are many online grocery platform in Bangladesh like chaldal.com, Aladeiin.com, Shwapno.com and Meena Click, Daraz Grocer Shop and Othoba.com,dokani.com, rokomari.com, bagdoom.com.
The online market offers a diverse range of items, including fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, beverages, cooking assistance and home appliances, cleaning products, office items, and so on. Baby care, and other healthcare necessities are available there which to make self-care easier during this lockdown.
Both online grocers make getting groceries delivered much easier with payment options of bkash, credit/debit cards, and cash on  delivery.
Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic

Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic
Recipe
Cats Eyes’ cosy spring & summer collection
Le Reve sets another milestone through Zalora
Coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation guidance
Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in style amid Covid-19 pandemic
Ramadan Special Recipe
Westin Dhaka introduces [email protected] your door


Latest News
Train services resume tomorrow: Minister
Ex-national footballer Helal passes away
PM for engaging local public representatives to stem COVID-19
West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England
9 cops among 22 more contract coronavirus in Barishal
New Market gears up for reopening
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day
Traffickers demanded 12,000 USD as ransom: Rakibul’s family
ADB provides $231,178 grant to augment COVID-19 related facilities
Army provides foods among destitute, mentally challenged students in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19: A crisis within a crisis
Country reports highest 2,523 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
Morshed Khan, wife leave for UK by chartered plane without informing court
26 Bangladeshi migrants shot dead in Libya
UZ vice-chairman suspended for obstructing relief distribution
Nations prepare to gradually withdraw their lockdowns
COVID-19 pandemic: Children have a magic shield?
Lockdown relaxed amid high risk of coronavirus infection
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
Bangladesh demands compensation, punishment of killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft