

Dil Afroz Sayda





Recipe

Semolina - one and half cup

Egg -2 pieces

Melted butter -¾ cup

Coconut powder - half cup

Baking soda - 1 table spoon

Sugar - half cup

Sour yogurt - 1 cup

Vanilla - 1 table spoon.

For decoration - nuts and dry fruits



Syrup: sugar - one and half cup, water - one and half cup, lemon juice - 1 teaspoon,



Method:

1. Beat melted butter and eggs and mix well with semolina, coconut powder and all other ingredients.

2. Bake in preheated oven at 180 degrees for 30/40 minutes. When cool, cut and serve with nuts and dried fruits.



Recipe

Chicken - 2 whole chicken.

Sour yogurt - 1 cup

Ginger paste - 2 teaspoons

Garlic paste - 2 teaspoons

Hot spice powder - half a teaspoon

Pepper - half a teaspoon

Paprika powder - 2 teaspoons

Mustard oil - half a cup

Salt -as needed.

Turmeric powder - 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice - 2 tablespoons.

Method:

1. Wash and clean the chicken. Mix all the spices together and tie the two legs of chickens and marinate it with the spices mix for 1-2 hours.

2. After marinating the chickens grill it in a charcoal stove or grill.















