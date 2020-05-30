|
Recipe
Dil Afroz Sayda is a culinary artiste. Now, she is a Chef, Trainer, and Baking Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). She is contributing various events as well as several TV programmes as a culinary artiste.
BasbusaIngredients:
Semolina - one and half cup
Egg -2 pieces
Melted butter -¾ cup
Coconut powder - half cup
Baking soda - 1 table spoon
Sugar - half cup
Sour yogurt - 1 cup
Vanilla - 1 table spoon.
For decoration - nuts and dry fruits
Syrup: sugar - one and half cup, water - one and half cup, lemon juice - 1 teaspoon,
Method:
1. Beat melted butter and eggs and mix well with semolina, coconut powder and all other ingredients.
2. Bake in preheated oven at 180 degrees for 30/40 minutes. When cool, cut and serve with nuts and dried fruits.
Tandoori chickenIngredients:
Chicken - 2 whole chicken.
Sour yogurt - 1 cup
Ginger paste - 2 teaspoons
Garlic paste - 2 teaspoons
Hot spice powder - half a teaspoon
Pepper - half a teaspoon
Paprika powder - 2 teaspoons
Mustard oil - half a cup
Salt -as needed.
Turmeric powder - 1 teaspoon
Lemon juice - 2 tablespoons.
Method:
1. Wash and clean the chicken. Mix all the spices together and tie the two legs of chickens and marinate it with the spices mix for 1-2 hours.
2. After marinating the chickens grill it in a charcoal stove or grill.