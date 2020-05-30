Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Life & Style

Cats Eyes’ cosy spring & summer collection

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Cats Eye brings new clothing for spring summer season according to the mood and destination. To increase simplicity in the way of life Cats Eye clothing are bringing new patterns again. It includes printed casual shirts, long tops, round neck T-shirts with different types of collar and Stripe Polo and formal & chinos pants also. Smoothness of Colours will be there and exactly opposite of this color smoothness will be noticed in night formal clothes.
 SadiqQuddus, designer and director of Cats Eye, said that Spring Summer Collection of Cats Eye is totally youth depended. Go light in these sunny days with Cats Eyes' cosy spring and summer collection that offers you the ultimate comfort blended with the perfect style. Half sleeve smart casual shirts of this collection is so wonderfully designed with different collar patterns and colorful prints. New designed polo shirts also will be comfortable to wear. Summer long tops will be on the demand for Ladies street fashion. Along with these,to keep up with lively vibe Cats Eye office and after office outfits will be noticeable.
Though the price is affordable than before, formal and casual wears are made with updated materials with Premium quality. Along with stores, there's a chance of getting 10% extra discount offer on Cats Eye online store shopping.  Website : www.catseye.com.bd


