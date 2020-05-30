Video
Saturday, 30 May, 2020
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Le Reve sets another milestone through Zalora

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Life & Style Desk

Le Reve one of the top fashion & lifestyle brands In Bangladesh starts selling its women's wear collection on Zalora. Zalora is one of the top online fashion destinations in Asia selling an extensive collection of International, local & designer brands in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Philippines, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.  
After a successful year of selling at LAZADA in Singapore & operating its "Shop in Shop" models in selected stores of prominent multi-brand shops like Isetan & Metro in Singapore since 2017, this new addition of Zalora platform is another milestone for the homegrown fashion & lifestyle brand Le Reve. Initially, Le Reve has just started selling in Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong through Zalora.com and getting good initial response in these regions.
On the recent development -the CEO of Le Reve, Monnujan Nargis shared that "we are very excited to add three more countries into our operations and serve fashion-conscious customers of these countries. We are passionately working to bring the best of fusion trends and modest fashion to customers in Asian countries.
The online store of Le Reve at zalora.com is live now with its freshly arrived Eid & Hari Raya collection 2020, The collection has wide selections of Women's Wear specially Tunics, Kameez, Dresses & complimenting Bottoms.
Le Reve also launched its all-new Eid Collection to its home market Bangladesh which is available for online purchase at its portal www.lerevecraze.com, considering the health & safety of all customers in this time of COVID-19, the brand is ensuring a safe contactless delivery for everyone who chooses to buy online.


