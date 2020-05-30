

Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital

Here's how to isolate in the case that you returned from an area with a known outbreak and are showing symptoms, or if you have already tested positive for COVID-19:

Coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation guidance

* Limit contact with your pets, as there is a small chance human can pass the disease to dogs or other pets.

* No visitors unless the person needs to be in your home.

* If you need medical attention, call ahead to ensure you're going to the right place and taking the necessary precautions.

* Wear a face mask if you must be around other people, such as during a drive to the doctor's office.

* When you cough/sneeze:Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue; immediately throw tissues in garbage; wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if that's not available, clean with hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol.

* Avoid sharing household items, including drinking cups, eating utensils, towels or even bedding. Wash these items thoroughly after using.

* Clean high-touch surfaces daily using a household cleaner or wipe. These include: "counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables".

* Clean any surfaces that may be contaminated with blood, stool or any bodily fluids.

* Shared spaces in the home should have good airflow - use an air conditioner or open windows.

* Continue monitoring your symptoms. If they worsen, such as you if you begin to have difficulty breathing, call your health care provider.

When to stop isolating?

To figure out when to stop your isolation measures, this will be on a case-by-case basis, so you should check with your health care provider before making any changes.

Getting your needs met while you are in isolation may be tough. Arrange to have groceries and toiletries delivered by local health departments. Also, make sure to inform health care providers of any medications you'll need, so they can arrange drop-offs of prescriptions as well.















