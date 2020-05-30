Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 May, 2020, 4:56 PM
latest Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day       
Home Life & Style

Health Advice

Coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation guidance

Published : Saturday, 30 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital

Dr. Nazma Akter Assistant Professor (Endocrinology & Metabolism) Department of Medicine MARKS Medical College & Hospital

Isolation is a way to separate an already sick person from people who aren't sick, whereas quarantine separates people who may have been exposed to this novel coronavirus to see if they get sick. Quarantines last for as long as the upper limit of the virus' incubation (the time between being exposed and showing symptoms), which should be 14 days for this novel coronavirus. Isolation lasts for as long as the virus is contagious, which means they are free of symptoms and test negative for the virus.
Here's how to isolate in the case that you returned from an area with a known outbreak and are showing symptoms, or if you have already tested positive for COVID-19:
Coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation guidance

Coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation guidance

* Stay away from other people in your home as much as possible, staying in a separate room and using a separate bathroom if available.
* Limit contact with your pets, as there is a small chance human can pass the disease to dogs or other pets.
* No visitors unless the person needs to be in your home.
* If you need medical attention, call ahead to ensure you're going to the right place and taking the necessary precautions.
* Wear a face mask if you must be around other people, such as during a drive to the doctor's office.
* When you cough/sneeze:Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue; immediately throw tissues in garbage; wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; if that's not available, clean with hand sanitizer that has at least 60% alcohol.
* Avoid sharing household items, including drinking cups, eating utensils, towels or even bedding. Wash these items thoroughly after using.
* Clean high-touch surfaces daily using a household cleaner or wipe. These include: "counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets and bedside tables".
* Clean any surfaces that may be contaminated with blood, stool or any bodily fluids.
* Shared spaces in the home should have good airflow - use an air conditioner or open windows.
* Continue monitoring your symptoms. If they worsen, such as you if you begin to have difficulty breathing, call your health care provider.
When to stop isolating?
To figure out when to stop your isolation measures, this will be on a case-by-case basis, so you should check with your health care provider before making any changes.
Getting your needs met while you are in isolation may be tough. Arrange to have groceries and toiletries delivered by local health departments. Also, make sure to inform health care providers of any medications you'll need, so they can arrange drop-offs of prescriptions as well.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Online grocery shopping eases life during Covid-19 pandemic
Recipe
Cats Eyes’ cosy spring & summer collection
Le Reve sets another milestone through Zalora
Coronavirus (Covid-19) isolation guidance
Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in style amid Covid-19 pandemic
Ramadan Special Recipe
Westin Dhaka introduces [email protected] your door


Latest News
Train services resume tomorrow: Minister
Ex-national footballer Helal passes away
PM for engaging local public representatives to stem COVID-19
West Indies approve ‘bio-secure’ Test tour of England
9 cops among 22 more contract coronavirus in Barishal
New Market gears up for reopening
Virus deaths cross 600 with record 28 deaths in a day
Traffickers demanded 12,000 USD as ransom: Rakibul’s family
ADB provides $231,178 grant to augment COVID-19 related facilities
Army provides foods among destitute, mentally challenged students in Panchagarh
Most Read News
Cyclone Amphan amid Covid-19: A crisis within a crisis
Country reports highest 2,523 virus cases, 23 deaths in a day
Morshed Khan, wife leave for UK by chartered plane without informing court
26 Bangladeshi migrants shot dead in Libya
UZ vice-chairman suspended for obstructing relief distribution
Nations prepare to gradually withdraw their lockdowns
COVID-19 pandemic: Children have a magic shield?
Lockdown relaxed amid high risk of coronavirus infection
Pakistan uses militant-tracking tech to hunt virus
Bangladesh demands compensation, punishment of killers
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft