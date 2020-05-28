Video
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
AL-BNP WAR OF WORDS

Govt made a blunder by not enforcing lockdown, says Fakhrul

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday said the government made a mistake by announcing only general holidays from March 26 instead of
enforcing a lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
"Though we've repeatedly called for enforcing lockdown, the government announced general holidays which put people in holiday mood," he said at an online press conference.
"The government made a blunder by not enforcing the lockdown and it has only deepened the coronavirus problem," Fakhrul said.
He said it is not comprehensible why the government did not announce lockdown when other coronavirus-affected countries did so. "I think the reason behind it is their inexperience and indifference ... they (the govt) tried to mean that we don't have any problem here."
Bangladesh has so far recorded 38,292 coronavirus cases and 544 deaths. On Wednesday, the health authorities reported 1,541 new cases and 22 more deaths.
The BNP leader said although the government enforced cluster lockdown in different areas of the country, it was not enough to tackle the situation.
"We think the infection of the virus would have been much less had the government properly implemented the lockdown at the initial stage.
The BNP leader wished Dr Zafrullah a swift recovery from coronavirus.
He urged the government to immediately allow using Rapid Dot Blot kit developed by Gonoshasthaya Kendra after completion of its performance study.




Meanwhile, BNP will observe the 39th death anniversary of its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman on May 30 by holding virtual discussions and virtual meetings.
Mirza Fakrul Islam Alamgir said it at a virtual press conference on Wednesday.
He said only standing committee members will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar around 11:00am.
The BNP secretary general said BNP Standing Committee members will attend on a virtual discussion on social media at 3.30pm. Discussions will continue till June 10 on a total of 12 topics about the Ziaur Rahman.



