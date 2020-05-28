Coronavirus pandemic to get worse, Quader warns

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday urged people not to lose patience as the situation of the country would become more critical in the next

few days.

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remark at a press conference

at his official residence of the Jatiya Sangsad.

He said, "We are monitoring with concern that there is a lack of patience and discipline among most

people. Many people are not staying at home in compliance with the health rules, going around as usual." They are crowding at markets. They don't comply with hygiene rules and social distance, he observed.







