Cops probing Sikder brothers’ threat to kill two Exim officials





A National Bank director and his brother have been sued for threatening to kill two top executives of Exim Bank Ltd. A case was filed with Gulshan Police Station on May 19 over the alleged incident of May 7.

A National Bank spokesman termed the allegations as 'false'. The police said they are investigating the case.

Exim Bank chairman Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder heads the bank owners' group, Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB).

National Bank, the first private bank established by local entrepreneurs in the country, is owned by the Sikder Group led by Zainal Huq Sikder, a business tycoon from Shariatpur district.

His sons National Bank director Ron Huq Sikder and his brother Dipu Huq Sikder allegedly threatened the Exim Bank officials. The bank's director Sirajul Islam, a retired army officer, filed the case against them.









It was stated in the case that two brothers threatened to abduct and kill Exim Bank Managing Director Mohammed Haider Ali Mia and Additional Managing Director Mohammad Firoz Hossain.





