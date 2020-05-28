Cyclone Amphan affects 60pc mobile towers





As of Thursday morning, about 30 percent of the towers or 13 thousand sites had not have any electricity supply from the national grid, according to official data from mobile operators.

There are around 35 thousand mobile towers in the country presently.

Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh Secretary General SM Farhad said super cyclone Amphan had wreaked havoc on the country's telecom network infrastructure.

About 50 to 60 percent mobile sites in Khulna, Barisal, Chattagram, Sylhet, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Rajshahi were badly affected by this 'super-cyclone'.

It heavily disrupted the telecom services in the districts of the southern regions, according to the official.

Electricity supply in many areas came to a halt as soon as the cyclone hit the country's south-western belt.

Initially, the mobile operators used the backup battery to keep the mobile towers functional.

Once the battery energy was exhausted, the operators switched to the generators

to continue the service amidst this super cyclone.

The power authorities are relentlessly working to restore the electricity supply in the affected areas.

"Since the affected towers are mostly located in the rural areas, we need special support from the Palli Bidyut Samity to restore our service for the rural communities in the affected areas, said Farhad.

Meanwhile, employees working for mobile service providers and their partner organizations in various places are facing difficulties in moving around the country due to heightened security measures put in place by the law enforcement agencies.

Kind cooperation from the authorities concerned is needed to fix the telecom infrastructure, which has become vital for the country under the ongoing corona pandemic situation.

















