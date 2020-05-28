Coronavirus measures ‘disastrous’ for children: Watchdog

THE HAGUE, May 27: The coronavirus pandemic will have a "disastrous" impact on children's rights worldwide, making them more vulnerable to forced labour and underage marriage, a rights group said on Tuesday.

The economic shock from lockdowns would also leave governments

short of money for children's health and education, Dutch NGO KidsRights said as it launched its annual survey.

"This crisis turns back the clock on years of progress made on the wellbeing of children," said Marc Dullaert, founder and chairman of KidsRights. "Therefore, a strong focus for children's rights is needed more than ever." -AFP













