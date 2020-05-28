C-19 cases cross 2000-mark in Ctg





The number of corona patients crossed 2000 until Wednesday. Only 182 patients recovered while 71 have so far died

The health department has been providing treatment to a huge number of Covid-19 patients with 300 beds at four hospitals.

These include 100 beds each at General Hospital and Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) while 50 beds at Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) at Fouzderhat.

Chattogram General Hospital is providing treatment to the critical patients with only 10 ICU (Intensive Care Unit).

Besides, the 50-bed Chattogram Field Hospital, a private hospital, has gone into operation at Sitakunda with the assistance of Navan Group.

A total of 30 observation cell for Covid-19 has been opened at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Recently, the Ministry of Health directed the CMCH authorities to increase facilities for Covid 19 patients.

Contacted, Brigadier General SM Humayun Kabir, Director of CMCH, said the Ministry of Health has approved CMCH to increase the number of beds for corona patients at the hospital. As a result, the CMCH authorities have increased the numbers of beds to 100 primarily. "Gradually, the number of beds at the hospital will be increased to 300.

Following the horrible situation of medical facilities for Covid-19 patients, the Chattogram administration has taken steps to increase the medical facilities.

Earlier, the Health Ministry directed the local administration to operate the 100-bed Holy Crescent Hospital under General Hospital as a corona unit-2. But the department concerned could not yet start its operation in such a dire need of the hour.

The Health Ministry has directed the local administration to take over two private hospitals---Imperial Hospital and Bangabandhu Memorial Hospital of USTC established by national professor Dr Nurul Islam. The ministry also asked the authorities concerned to operate the two private hospitals with 100 beds at each of the two as dedicated corona hospitals under the control of the health directorate.

Meanwhile, the numberof Covid-19 cases are increasing more than 100 daily.



















