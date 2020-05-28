Lockdown to be unlocked from May 31, circular today





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday gave her approval to a document of not extending the general holidays after May 30. With the decision, the country will return to its normal mode after 66 days of general holidays as the countrywide lockdown started on March 26 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

While talking to this

correspondent on Wednesday, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told the government has decided not to extend the general holidays considering the sufferings of the country's people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already approved a document for not extending the holidays. Following the Prime Minister's decision, a gazette notification will be issued (today) Thursday in this regard, he added.

The government first announced the holidays on March 23, five days after Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus death. The holidays came into effect from March 26, the Independence Day of the country.

Farhad Hossain said all public, private and autonomous offices can be opened in a limited scale from May 31 to June 15. But, everyone has to follow the 13 health directives issued earlier. At the same time, the authorities must follow some other restrictions during the period.

Pregnant women, elderly and the sick people have been asked to refrain from attending offices during this period. "All ministries and offices will remain open, but they will operate in a limited scale," Hossain clarified.

Light and private vehicles can be used for commuting to offices during this period, but public transports, train and vessels will not run. The law enforcement authorities will ensure it.

"People won't be allowed to travel from one district to another. Their movement will be strictly controlled in every district and check posts will be set up at the entry and exit points of the districts," he added.

However, the educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. But, there will be no problem to continue online classes. The decision of reopening the educational institutions will be taken after June 15.

Although the markets and shops will remain open from 10:00am to 4:00pm, they will have to follow the 13 points health guidelines.

"The restriction on people's movement from 8:00pm to 6:00am will remain unchanged," he said.

He said the decision was taken to allow economic activities in a limited scale, adding that everyone will have to maintain health rules during this time.

"But, no rallies or mass gatherings will be allowed. Mosques and other places of worship will continue to run following previously issued guidelines," he said.

Airlines can operate flights under their own management following health guidelines.

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 1,541 new cases and 22 more deaths. With the inclusion, the number of confirmed cases in the country has now stood at 38,292 and deaths at 544, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The country reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in her speech that most countries have already been compelled to relax their lockdowns, because it's not possible to restrict people's paths of income for an indefinite period.





























