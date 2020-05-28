Nor’wester lashes Dhaka, some districts





Hot on the heals of super cyclone Amphan, a severe nor'wester lashed the capital early Wednesday morning felling down trees, ripping power lines and uprooting electric and telephone poles in several places. The photo shows firemen, city corporation staff, police personnel and members of utility services engaged in clearing the road in front of the High Court for traffic movement. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least four people, including two children, were killed by falling trees and collapsing walls when nor'wester lashed Joypurhat.

"The nor'wester was blowing with wind speed of 78kph in Dhaka. It was 83kph in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area," said Md Aftab Uddin, a meteorologist of Dhaka Met Office.

The Met Office recorded 63mm rain the last 24 hours, he said adding that the sky in Dhaka will remain cloudy during

the day.

Met Office forecast for Dhaka and neighbouring areas valid for 06 hours commencing 7am, rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur over the area.

Met Office in its 24hours forecast said light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

While it may occur at a few places over Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.























