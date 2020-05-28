Video
Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 11:03 PM
Virus cases cross 40,000 with record 2,029 in a day      
PM greets Rajapaksa for completing 50 years in politics

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted her Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa over phone on the occasion of completion of 50 years of his political career.
On Wednesday Hasina made a phone call to Mahinda Rajapaksa and congratulated him marking the occasion, Ihsanul Karim, Prime Minister's Press Secretary said.
"The Bangladesh Prime Minister phoned the Sri Lankan premier this morning and extended heartfelt congratulations to him (Rajapaksa) marking the completion of 50 years of his     political career," he said.
During the telephonic conversation, he said, the two premiers exchanged pleasantries and also reaffirmed to work together for the socioeconomic development of the region.
The two leaders wished continued peace, progress and prosperity of the people of both the countries, the press secretary added.


