Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 11:03 PM
Home Front Page

C-19 situation worsening

22 more die, 1,541 new cases in last 24 hrs

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Banani Mallick

Coronavirus transmission in the country is spreading rapidly with the tenth week of the virus contagion showing the number of confirmed cases an upward curve.
The number of deaths is fast accelerating too. The data of the first few days of the twelfth week indicated a far worsening situation ahead.
About twenty two more patients died of coronavirus with 1,541 people diagnosed with COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday.
The number of deaths now stands at 544 while the cases of infection stand at 38,232.
IEDCR Chief Scientific Officer SM Alamgir while talking to the Daily Observer said the situation was getting worse and it would not be normal in July.
"We cannot say now when the situation will be normal as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing every day," he said while talking to this correspondent over phone.
However, earlier the eight-member advisory team of the Directorate General of      Health Services (DGHS) informed the government that by 16 to 18 May COVID-19 transmission would reach its peak.
Referring to the current situation, Dr Lelin Chowdhury, a health expert, said the situation had worsened because of serious mismanagement.
Criticizing the government's role, he said the management still prevailed and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) was suffering from indecision about how to accomodate patients in the hospitals.
"We are witnessing many patients who are unable to get admitted to hospitals as there are limited beds in selected hospitals for coronavirus treatment. Imagine, what will be the future of the number of patients as they will continue to spread the virus?" he wondered.
"I have received allegations from those suspected patients who had been suffering from fever and throat sore for weeks but failed to get tested," he said.
They failed to communicate with either the DGHS officials or the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).
However, many health experts think the risk of infection has increased with the lockdown easing and garment factories and shopping malls reopening.
Health expert Abu Jamil Foysal said two matters had increased the risk: returnees will help increase the infections if their quarantine is not maintained properly and people are not caring social distancing at kitchen markets and shops.
Globally, over 5.6 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 350,752 have died so far, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.


