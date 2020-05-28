Video
Let's fight the worst of odds in the spirit of holy Eid

This year's Eid ul Fitr was not like those 'usual Eids' topped with grand festivities and shopping sprees we had observed in past days. For most of us, we observed an Eid confined within our homes where rooftops were the only safe outing places. We have deprived ourselves from meeting our loved ones as life has turned upside down because of the current pandemic crisis.

Not to mention, we have witnessed another severe cyclone-Amphan, just before the biggest festival of our country that put the coastal inhabitants into endless miseries. A million people in nine districts are in grief as they have lost their stored crops, cattle, in one word almost everything. And in urban areas thousands of underprivileged people are experiencing a bleak reality of life as they have lost their livelihood and are in uncertainty about where the next meal will come from, how they will pay the house rent and how they will survive. The auspicious holy occasion turned very different for most of us.

Eid is the time of giving generosity and sharing love. This Eid ul Fitr was the perfect timing for bestowing compassion among the needy ones. However the semi lockdown situation and maintaining social distance has made it quite difficult even for executing chartable works. But still we have seen many organizations and affluent people giving financial assistance to those organizations and noble souls who continued to carry their selfless act such as providing food, medical help and giving burial to the Covid-19 victims. It was really a good sign of compassion and fellow feeling that we nurture in our hearts.





However, in these Eid holidays we have seen the highest record of corona infected cases of 1,975 people on Eid day and 21 people added to the death toll. Despite taking calculative measures we have failed to lower down the infected rates as people are still in denial to understand the threat of Coronavirus. We have seen the rush in our ferry ghats where the ocean of home-goers risked their life for going home amid this pandemic. Therefore the grim aftermath has started to be visible.

On that note, still we have to remain optimistic in this situation. The month of Ramadan and joyous Eid warranted a renewed pledge to serve and support our community. Now we need to fight the worst odds in the spirit of the holy Eid.



