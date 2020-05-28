Video
Thursday, 28 May, 2020
Letter To the Editor

Risky time for dengue outbreak

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
When the country is fighting to quell COVID-19 spread, the recent spell of rain may threat the density of Aedes population in the absence of enough anti-mosquito drives in the capital. In the last year, 101,354 dengue cases were reported out of which 49,544 were outside the Dhaka and death toll was 179 in that time. As the summer gets into full swing, mosquitoes are continuing their ruthless attack on Dhaka's inhabitants. The weather is warming up and there is an occasional splash of rain. The ideal state for mosquito breeding is created within the ponds and sewers of the city this time of the year.





The increased number of mosquitoes has brought on much misery and despair among the people. The heightened risk of mosquito-borne diseases is adding to the fright. Eliminating mosquitoes is the greatest need of the time, but we must also remain conscious of any possible side effects. If the authorities concerned fail to take urgent steps to control Aedes mosquitoes, the city may witness a surge of dengue outbreak and re-emergence of the disease, which would be more dangerous amid this coronavirus outbreak.

Md Zillur Rahaman
Gandaria, Dhaka



