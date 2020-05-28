Fighting Covid-19 in Bangladesh with collective efforts







Army is working side by side with the Civil Administration jointly and collectively, embracing a big and tougher challenge at District and Upazilla levels. Police, RAB, BGB, front line first respondent fighters like Doctors, Nurses and health officials are engaged and working in a coordinated and planned way to enforce and ensure anti-coronavirus safety healthcompliances, through disseminating the government's health information and guidelines, which are vital, mandatory and necessary to protect their lives and to save and protect the entire nation from the deadly, un-seen dangerous coronavirus.



Since enforcing primarily a 10 days lockdown until April 21, later extended another days until May 30th. The Government deployed army and police to enforce a total lockdown with a view to slowing the spread of this deadly pandemic virus. At the initial stage, following the lockdown and the heavy deployment of army, police, RAB, Dhaka City turned in to a ghost city of more than 10 million of population.In the countryside villages across the country, shops, village markets, roadside tea stalls were completely closed. Some places the law enforcement agencies had to resort to some tough action against the errant and law breakers, who wanted to play, hide and seek games with the law enforcers. Without resorting to harsh actions like the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and other countries, but our army, police RAB from the very beginning wanted to pursue and convince the people throughout the country to comply and follow the government health and the World health Organisation's (WHO) guidelines to prevent and contain spread of this unseen juncture of corona virus in order to save themselves and the nation as a whole.



It was completely unknown when this unseen virus was going to be emerged as a global diabolical pandemic ruthlessly. The global so called highly developed super powers or countries did not have any contingency plan at all with enough and sufficient stockpiles of Medical kits, PPEs, Ventilators and related equipment, to face this global pandemic challenges rather, unfortunately some of them allowed to let it went growing and spreading with denial, negligence and ignorance, without enforcing effective immediate preventive steps, measures to save their own people and countries around the world.



At the primary stage, Bangladesh also did not have any Inter- Agency Comprehensive Contingency Plan or Preparedness, to face such a magnitude and duration of this deadly pandemic. It was urgently required to deploy the army in aid to the civil administration to meet the requirements at the field levels of health sectors, as the army not only in Bangladesh, but elsewhere in the world tends to possess unique capability, primarily in transport and logistics. Our army in Bangladesh have skilled and experienced manpower, communications, building supplies, medicines tools and equipments transports to use for land, sea in the coastal belts and technical assistances. Bangladesh army have enough skills, knowledge, experiences and well prepared instruments and mechanisms to work under a Civil- Military-Police coordination platform, as it works and inherited and earned well reputation of being a well discipline National Army in the world, working in different UN Peacekeeping Missions overseas at present and in the past.



Since the deployment, Bangladesh Army, police, health staff, RAB, coast guards, Air Force, Navy, BGB, Ansars, Fire Service& Civil Defence Ambulance, all are working collectively and are facing greater challenges with effective cooperation and coordination in this coronavirus juncture countrywide. Bangladesh regularly affected by multitude of seasonal and other natural disastrous floods and cyclones. Bangladesh army has worked before with challenging tasks with a joint operational strategy before since 1998's massive floods rescue and relief operation to SIDR cyclone of November 17,2007.



Though the first responders at the grass root levels were the police, RAB, doctors, nurses, lab assistants, community leaders to tackle the Corona Virus with under resourced medical kits and live saving equipment. Medical teams in Bangladesh countrywide engaged in actions having limited resources, in terms of medical supplies, logistics etc, as the global powers were under resourced and unprepared. To face the challenging diabolical Corona Virus, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided sufficient amount of financial and logistical resources needed,supported by the Bangladesh Armed Forces in tackling , managing and preventing Coronavirus, fully equipped with manpower, equipment and logistics, the army have provided the boots on the grounds that are critical to the new types of anti-corona operations, being mandated, tasked and assigned proudly by the Honourable Prime Minister and the daughter of the Father of the Nation, who is also in-charge of the Defence.



The Armed Forces deployment and engagements in aid to the civil administration are facilitating and providing the civil administration to build and develop their own capacities, coordination mechanism, which would also provide opportunities to identify deficiencies and lacking in a Civil - Military - Medical Coordination training, preparedness, early warnings for drawing any future Inter-Agency Operational Planning and Strategy. Forming and developing a strong National Team of experts and specialists with adequate knowledge in their respective areas, following a strong viable, feasible, sustainable and affordable partnerships, along with other stakeholders in the country.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is having regularly weekly Video Conferencing with all the 64 District officials, where the local Member of Parliaments (MPs), Divisional Commissioners,Army Representatives, DCs, SPs, Civil Surgeons, Nurses, Imams of the Mosques and the local party high officials are participating. This is an exceptional and rare instance of overseeing and handling a pandemic situation by a head of the government regularly and directly talking to the concerned officials, giving them directives and instructions to be added or modified in the Civil -Army- Health - Police Coordination Team of Operational Strategy. Through this video conferencing,the Prime Minister wants to gather the latest information and development of the corona virus situation in the districts and Upo Zilla levels,she emphasises to know detailed actions taken and feedbacks received so far, issuing new directives she gives to the district administration with a view to improving the situation. The government is trying hard to help the people with relief materials, monetary incentives to those people who are out of work since the imposition of the Lockdown. Like the other countries globally, Bangladesh has to go a long way to get rid of this global pandemic to regain its economic activities with full swing. Apart from the government's actions, NGOs, private donors, social community organisations, business magnets and affluent people of the societies have come forward with their extended helping hands for the causes of humanity.



To meet this pandemic challenges, Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Government administration, Doctors, Nurses, Technicians hospital staff, Civil Defence ,Ambulance Staff ,RAB, Coast Guards, BGB, Ansars and other government non-government essential services have been continuously working hard day and night to cope with the emerging level of infection and deaths, enforcing lockdown and preventing and controlling community transmission, compliance of distancing , with sincere efforts to control and bring down the Corona Virus infection and deaths nationwide.



Bangladesh Police Forces in combatting the Pandemic Virus,are playing a vital role in maintaining internal security and public order. So the Police Forces in this situation have been developing their skills of combatting against Corona Virus, keeping the people isolated from social contacting in the lockdown, at the same time as a team of components, developing their law enforcement capacities in the ongoing Civil Military-Police Operational Strategy countrywide.



Considering the global and national increasing and escalating effects of the deadly Corona pandemic COVID-19 and to confront and combat nationally, the Civil-Army-Police Coordination Plan of actions and their collective and joint resources on the grounds should be considered and seen as complementary tool to the existing delivery mechanism to provide particular support in accordance with the existing needs, and taking into consideration of a recognised humanitarian gaps between the needs of the affected areas and meeting their needs with their sharp supervisions and monitoring.



The Bangladesh army like previous disastrous humanitarian operational and management engagementsystems, in collaboration with the civil administration acted in response to aid the civil-Police administration with fame and appreciations both at home and abroad, under the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions also. The prominence of the Bangladesh Armed Forces has been increased through their tremendous role, services in safeguarding our hard earned independence, sovereignty, and by standing beside their people since the outbreak of the pandemic.Civil Military - Police Coordination teams are strengthening their untiring efforts towards containing and managing the outbreak at a national level, despite having been faced with challenges of non-compliance.



Considering the current trends and the future need for a comprehensive and complete preventive strategy, the National Civil - Military- Police Coordination Team should focus on local mechanism on improving and establishing an Early Warning Systems. This system should be designed for the purposes of disseminating information to the nation for preparation against national calamities and the prevention of other such crises.This is the best opportunity for the Civil Military-Police- Coordination National Team to create, formulate a national framework of Civil Military-Police Interaction Preparednessof a detailed guidelines, including local levels monitoring mechanisms of preventive and managing epidemic, pandemic health crisis, natural disaster risk reduction plans and national strategy, to create and build national awareness guidelines. Only Bangladesh Civil - Military -Police can build better public services and understanding to shake the grounds, when this type of pandemic or any kind of natural crisis occurs. Bangladesh Civil- Army - Police and our communities also need to formulate and create to improve its knowledge building information sharing methods and network with a final goal to build capacities for local ownership in all of its national natural disaster -pandemic future preparedness.



Bangladesh Defence Ministry, Civil Administration, Police, Health, RAB, Coast Guards, Fire Service and Civil Defence along with other related stakeholders arefighting the Corona Virus debacle on the grounds. After the end of this juncture, this Joint Operational Coordination Team should arrange a High Level of National Coordination Conference with the Prime Minister in the Chair, to review and identify deficiencies, dearth of capacities, capabilities within the operational guidelines and strategy, and how to improve and promote a future stronger and robust Civil- Military-Police Coordination effectiveness, designing a national strategy according tour climate, weather , resources, capacities and capabilities. This kind of preparedness strategy should include the activities of the government's registered local NGOs, increasing support and cooperation with various means.



A futurepandemic or natural calamity disaster Preparedness of Civil- Military-Police Coordination Strategy or Planners should keep in mind incentives (economic) and disincentives for criminals and terrorist activities, violence, drawing a keeping observation on improving understanding causes of criminal activity, innovating alternatives to crimes and criminal activities.



During this current Corona Virus juncture, it has been noticed shortfalls of information, which undermines the capacities of the Civil- Military- Police- Coordination Teams on the grounds to cope, prevent, prepare to respond more efficiently to the affected Upo Zillas, Unions, and Districts within their jurisdictions.Most information in this kind of juncture, most and primary essential weapons will be required, information, not food or shelter as primary task, information will allow and give access to the Coordination team enabling them to inform where the affected areas are, how many people are affected or infected, hospitals, isolation facilities, lifesaving equipment, medicines are available or any contingency arrangements exist.Acomplete prepared information would help in meeting requirements, improving total preparedness, in achieving targeted goals of managing this type of pandemic in the future.



Bangladesh needs to build a stronger and better understanding of a strong coordinated deployment of the mandates or rules of business, roles and responsibilities of the components of the Civil- Military- Police- Health, so that they can "hit the grounds" running when there will be a serious type of pandemic or natural disaster, involving local actors taking their expertise and knowledge, paying attention to the perspectives of local players and communities like the Freedom Fighters, youths, students, women groups, teachers, religious leaders, social workers, cultural, and political personalities.



It is notable that in recent years Bangladesh Police and RAB have developed a range of their own tolls to improve their operational capacities and capabilities, to deal with a range of law and order, and now working with untiring efforts to enforcing Corona Virus Lockdown and social distancing. Due to their mass involvement and hardworking, unfortunately some of their personnel along with some of the doctors,have died of this Corona Virus. Police and RAB are working continuously for maintaining peace, social order and national security, alongside the armed forces in this national critical juncture of Corona Virus in Bangladesh.



As bottom line of this article, it is imperative for the nation to comply with the government's health department's guidelines, instructions with full compliances. It is not the only government's and other agencies business to work hard for the safety and wellbeing of the people only in this critical situation, general masses have greater responsibilities and duties to obey, respect and comply with the health related rules and guidelines. At the same time to cooperate and adhere to the message and directives of the Civil- Military- Police- Health personnel, working on the grounds countrywide.











The writer is a researcher and social activist





Imbibed with the glorious spirit of the Bangladesh Liberation War and at the instruction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi Government deployed the Army on March 24 nationwide, in aid to the civil administration towards managing and preventing an outbreak of coronavirus. Their task was to provide treatment, enforce social distancing regulations and to ensure the quarantine of infected persons. Apart from this the army personnel, law enforcers, district and upazila administration, different agencies community and political leaders are distributing food among those needy stranded people affected by a lockdown.Army is working side by side with the Civil Administration jointly and collectively, embracing a big and tougher challenge at District and Upazilla levels. Police, RAB, BGB, front line first respondent fighters like Doctors, Nurses and health officials are engaged and working in a coordinated and planned way to enforce and ensure anti-coronavirus safety healthcompliances, through disseminating the government's health information and guidelines, which are vital, mandatory and necessary to protect their lives and to save and protect the entire nation from the deadly, un-seen dangerous coronavirus.Since enforcing primarily a 10 days lockdown until April 21, later extended another days until May 30th. The Government deployed army and police to enforce a total lockdown with a view to slowing the spread of this deadly pandemic virus. At the initial stage, following the lockdown and the heavy deployment of army, police, RAB, Dhaka City turned in to a ghost city of more than 10 million of population.In the countryside villages across the country, shops, village markets, roadside tea stalls were completely closed. Some places the law enforcement agencies had to resort to some tough action against the errant and law breakers, who wanted to play, hide and seek games with the law enforcers. Without resorting to harsh actions like the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and other countries, but our army, police RAB from the very beginning wanted to pursue and convince the people throughout the country to comply and follow the government health and the World health Organisation's (WHO) guidelines to prevent and contain spread of this unseen juncture of corona virus in order to save themselves and the nation as a whole.It was completely unknown when this unseen virus was going to be emerged as a global diabolical pandemic ruthlessly. The global so called highly developed super powers or countries did not have any contingency plan at all with enough and sufficient stockpiles of Medical kits, PPEs, Ventilators and related equipment, to face this global pandemic challenges rather, unfortunately some of them allowed to let it went growing and spreading with denial, negligence and ignorance, without enforcing effective immediate preventive steps, measures to save their own people and countries around the world.At the primary stage, Bangladesh also did not have any Inter- Agency Comprehensive Contingency Plan or Preparedness, to face such a magnitude and duration of this deadly pandemic. It was urgently required to deploy the army in aid to the civil administration to meet the requirements at the field levels of health sectors, as the army not only in Bangladesh, but elsewhere in the world tends to possess unique capability, primarily in transport and logistics. Our army in Bangladesh have skilled and experienced manpower, communications, building supplies, medicines tools and equipments transports to use for land, sea in the coastal belts and technical assistances. Bangladesh army have enough skills, knowledge, experiences and well prepared instruments and mechanisms to work under a Civil- Military-Police coordination platform, as it works and inherited and earned well reputation of being a well discipline National Army in the world, working in different UN Peacekeeping Missions overseas at present and in the past.Since the deployment, Bangladesh Army, police, health staff, RAB, coast guards, Air Force, Navy, BGB, Ansars, Fire Service& Civil Defence Ambulance, all are working collectively and are facing greater challenges with effective cooperation and coordination in this coronavirus juncture countrywide. Bangladesh regularly affected by multitude of seasonal and other natural disastrous floods and cyclones. Bangladesh army has worked before with challenging tasks with a joint operational strategy before since 1998's massive floods rescue and relief operation to SIDR cyclone of November 17,2007.Though the first responders at the grass root levels were the police, RAB, doctors, nurses, lab assistants, community leaders to tackle the Corona Virus with under resourced medical kits and live saving equipment. Medical teams in Bangladesh countrywide engaged in actions having limited resources, in terms of medical supplies, logistics etc, as the global powers were under resourced and unprepared. To face the challenging diabolical Corona Virus, the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has provided sufficient amount of financial and logistical resources needed,supported by the Bangladesh Armed Forces in tackling , managing and preventing Coronavirus, fully equipped with manpower, equipment and logistics, the army have provided the boots on the grounds that are critical to the new types of anti-corona operations, being mandated, tasked and assigned proudly by the Honourable Prime Minister and the daughter of the Father of the Nation, who is also in-charge of the Defence.The Armed Forces deployment and engagements in aid to the civil administration are facilitating and providing the civil administration to build and develop their own capacities, coordination mechanism, which would also provide opportunities to identify deficiencies and lacking in a Civil - Military - Medical Coordination training, preparedness, early warnings for drawing any future Inter-Agency Operational Planning and Strategy. Forming and developing a strong National Team of experts and specialists with adequate knowledge in their respective areas, following a strong viable, feasible, sustainable and affordable partnerships, along with other stakeholders in the country.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is having regularly weekly Video Conferencing with all the 64 District officials, where the local Member of Parliaments (MPs), Divisional Commissioners,Army Representatives, DCs, SPs, Civil Surgeons, Nurses, Imams of the Mosques and the local party high officials are participating. This is an exceptional and rare instance of overseeing and handling a pandemic situation by a head of the government regularly and directly talking to the concerned officials, giving them directives and instructions to be added or modified in the Civil -Army- Health - Police Coordination Team of Operational Strategy. Through this video conferencing,the Prime Minister wants to gather the latest information and development of the corona virus situation in the districts and Upo Zilla levels,she emphasises to know detailed actions taken and feedbacks received so far, issuing new directives she gives to the district administration with a view to improving the situation. The government is trying hard to help the people with relief materials, monetary incentives to those people who are out of work since the imposition of the Lockdown. Like the other countries globally, Bangladesh has to go a long way to get rid of this global pandemic to regain its economic activities with full swing. Apart from the government's actions, NGOs, private donors, social community organisations, business magnets and affluent people of the societies have come forward with their extended helping hands for the causes of humanity.To meet this pandemic challenges, Bangladesh Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Government administration, Doctors, Nurses, Technicians hospital staff, Civil Defence ,Ambulance Staff ,RAB, Coast Guards, BGB, Ansars and other government non-government essential services have been continuously working hard day and night to cope with the emerging level of infection and deaths, enforcing lockdown and preventing and controlling community transmission, compliance of distancing , with sincere efforts to control and bring down the Corona Virus infection and deaths nationwide.Bangladesh Police Forces in combatting the Pandemic Virus,are playing a vital role in maintaining internal security and public order. So the Police Forces in this situation have been developing their skills of combatting against Corona Virus, keeping the people isolated from social contacting in the lockdown, at the same time as a team of components, developing their law enforcement capacities in the ongoing Civil Military-Police Operational Strategy countrywide.Considering the global and national increasing and escalating effects of the deadly Corona pandemic COVID-19 and to confront and combat nationally, the Civil-Army-Police Coordination Plan of actions and their collective and joint resources on the grounds should be considered and seen as complementary tool to the existing delivery mechanism to provide particular support in accordance with the existing needs, and taking into consideration of a recognised humanitarian gaps between the needs of the affected areas and meeting their needs with their sharp supervisions and monitoring.The Bangladesh army like previous disastrous humanitarian operational and management engagementsystems, in collaboration with the civil administration acted in response to aid the civil-Police administration with fame and appreciations both at home and abroad, under the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions also. The prominence of the Bangladesh Armed Forces has been increased through their tremendous role, services in safeguarding our hard earned independence, sovereignty, and by standing beside their people since the outbreak of the pandemic.Civil Military - Police Coordination teams are strengthening their untiring efforts towards containing and managing the outbreak at a national level, despite having been faced with challenges of non-compliance.Considering the current trends and the future need for a comprehensive and complete preventive strategy, the National Civil - Military- Police Coordination Team should focus on local mechanism on improving and establishing an Early Warning Systems. This system should be designed for the purposes of disseminating information to the nation for preparation against national calamities and the prevention of other such crises.This is the best opportunity for the Civil Military-Police- Coordination National Team to create, formulate a national framework of Civil Military-Police Interaction Preparednessof a detailed guidelines, including local levels monitoring mechanisms of preventive and managing epidemic, pandemic health crisis, natural disaster risk reduction plans and national strategy, to create and build national awareness guidelines. Only Bangladesh Civil - Military -Police can build better public services and understanding to shake the grounds, when this type of pandemic or any kind of natural crisis occurs. Bangladesh Civil- Army - Police and our communities also need to formulate and create to improve its knowledge building information sharing methods and network with a final goal to build capacities for local ownership in all of its national natural disaster -pandemic future preparedness.Bangladesh Defence Ministry, Civil Administration, Police, Health, RAB, Coast Guards, Fire Service and Civil Defence along with other related stakeholders arefighting the Corona Virus debacle on the grounds. After the end of this juncture, this Joint Operational Coordination Team should arrange a High Level of National Coordination Conference with the Prime Minister in the Chair, to review and identify deficiencies, dearth of capacities, capabilities within the operational guidelines and strategy, and how to improve and promote a future stronger and robust Civil- Military-Police Coordination effectiveness, designing a national strategy according tour climate, weather , resources, capacities and capabilities. This kind of preparedness strategy should include the activities of the government's registered local NGOs, increasing support and cooperation with various means.A futurepandemic or natural calamity disaster Preparedness of Civil- Military-Police Coordination Strategy or Planners should keep in mind incentives (economic) and disincentives for criminals and terrorist activities, violence, drawing a keeping observation on improving understanding causes of criminal activity, innovating alternatives to crimes and criminal activities.During this current Corona Virus juncture, it has been noticed shortfalls of information, which undermines the capacities of the Civil- Military- Police- Coordination Teams on the grounds to cope, prevent, prepare to respond more efficiently to the affected Upo Zillas, Unions, and Districts within their jurisdictions.Most information in this kind of juncture, most and primary essential weapons will be required, information, not food or shelter as primary task, information will allow and give access to the Coordination team enabling them to inform where the affected areas are, how many people are affected or infected, hospitals, isolation facilities, lifesaving equipment, medicines are available or any contingency arrangements exist.Acomplete prepared information would help in meeting requirements, improving total preparedness, in achieving targeted goals of managing this type of pandemic in the future.Bangladesh needs to build a stronger and better understanding of a strong coordinated deployment of the mandates or rules of business, roles and responsibilities of the components of the Civil- Military- Police- Health, so that they can "hit the grounds" running when there will be a serious type of pandemic or natural disaster, involving local actors taking their expertise and knowledge, paying attention to the perspectives of local players and communities like the Freedom Fighters, youths, students, women groups, teachers, religious leaders, social workers, cultural, and political personalities.It is notable that in recent years Bangladesh Police and RAB have developed a range of their own tolls to improve their operational capacities and capabilities, to deal with a range of law and order, and now working with untiring efforts to enforcing Corona Virus Lockdown and social distancing. Due to their mass involvement and hardworking, unfortunately some of their personnel along with some of the doctors,have died of this Corona Virus. Police and RAB are working continuously for maintaining peace, social order and national security, alongside the armed forces in this national critical juncture of Corona Virus in Bangladesh.As bottom line of this article, it is imperative for the nation to comply with the government's health department's guidelines, instructions with full compliances. It is not the only government's and other agencies business to work hard for the safety and wellbeing of the people only in this critical situation, general masses have greater responsibilities and duties to obey, respect and comply with the health related rules and guidelines. At the same time to cooperate and adhere to the message and directives of the Civil- Military- Police- Health personnel, working on the grounds countrywide.The writer is a researcher and social activist