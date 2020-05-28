

Action plans & engagement of stakeholders



In Bangladesh, some action plans are the Action plan 2016-2021 for social security policy support, the national food policy plan of action, multi-sectoral action plan for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases 2018-25, National Action Plan on women, peace and security and Bangladesh National Action Plan for reducing short lived climate pollutants.



Of course, stakeholders -- any individual(s), group(s) or organization(s) that directly or indirectly can affect or is affected by the outcome of an action or the whole of action plan -- play crucial roles in national action plans from initiation to evaluation stage. A range of stakeholders including scholars/experts, non-government organizations, private organizations, communities and local population are involved at different stages of the process of any actions plan. Engaged stakeholders undeniably bring new ideas, resources and energy to solve problems and accelerate progress in any social, economic, environmental and other areas of concern, improve understanding of the driving forces behind potential challenges, strengthen understanding of the reasons behind the progress, assess, propose and prioritize indicators, implement action plans and evaluate action plans.



Without engagement and roles of diverse stakeholders, an action plan cannot be expectedly well-formulated and cannot bring out desired changes in any specific social, economic and other areas of concerns. In Bangladesh, diverse stakeholders are, for sure, engaged in action plans from beginning to end, but there are criticisms that stakeholders are not well-represented and are inadequately engaged at almost all phases. Even when engaged, right individual or groups of stakeholders are, also, not always engaged. These affect not only the formulation but also the implementation of national action plans as desired. Inadequate stakeholder engagement is because of a number of barriers that may broadly be of three types such as operational, perceptual, and time and resources based.



Operational barriers relate to operational, or administrative, aspects of stakeholder engagement process. Some operational barriers are centralized or weak administrative system, inefficient coordination of engagement, inadequacy in stakeholder analysis, lack of systematic mechanism of identification and engagement of stakeholders, failure to effectively influence the engagement process, lack of needed information about stakeholders, inadequate execution of action plans, inefficient balancing of multiple inputs of stakeholders, lack of fairness and equity for all stakeholders, etc. Obviously, operational barriers differently affect stakeholder involvement in national actions plans, but centralized administration that gives a very limited scope of engagement of diverse stakeholders representing all social segments -- especially grassroots - and inadequacy of stakeholder analysis are very crucial.



Inadequacy in stakeholder analysis, a systematic process of identification of stakeholders, analyzing diverse needs, identifying wars of involvement, etc., that poses a significant barrier to both identification and engagement is to be specially noted here. It is, indeed, a very difficult task for policy makers and official implementers to identify who to engage, how best to engage and when to engage with action plans without rigorous stakeholder analysis. Nonetheless, stakeholder analysis is scantily used and, even if used, it is not as rigorous as is needed. Consequently, only known and favored experts rather than experts having better capability to contribute are chosen and engaged without most effective mechanism of identification and engagement plans on many occasions.



Perceptual barriers play crucial roles for inadequate engagement and can exist among official decision makers and stakeholders. Inadequate perception of the importance of stakeholder engagement by policy makers and administrative officials, personal values of policy making officials and other stakeholders, mistrust among stakeholders, social norms and values, etc. are some important perceptual barriers. Perceptual barriers among stakeholders may be by reason of lack of participatory experiences in local planning and decision-making process, low awareness among stakeholders, cultural superstitions or taboos, etc. Perceptual barriers among policy makers and stakeholders varyingly lead to less engagement of stakeholders. But some perceptual barriers or social norms significantly hinder grassroots from the implementation of action plans, especially on culturally sensitive but justified acts.



Time and resource based barriers are of special significance. There are several time and resource related barriers such as time constraints, high costs, scarce financial resources, inadequate technologies, inadequate human resources, etc. Of course, from development of an action plan to its evaluation, huge resources including huge amount of money are needed that may not be always possible because of inadequate national financial conditions of a country like Bangladesh, insufficient budget allocations and many other reasons. In addition, there are limited experts in some specialized fields and technological barriers in rural and disadvantaged regions. As a consequence, it is difficult to get better consultative supports and outcome of actions of national actions plans in many sectors.



Expectedly, stakeholder engagement practices at different stages of national action plans in social, economic, health and other areas are needed to be improved. For this, making administrative system more adaptive to stakeholder engagement, giving importance on the removal of perceptual barriers to stakeholder engagement, and emphasizing on rigorous stakeholder analysis are really imperative. Of course, some other steps including development and employment of more realistic approach to stakeholder identification, emphasizing on effective mechanism of stakeholder engagement, improving effective coordination mechanism among government department and agencies, and, based on national capacity, providing more financial and logistic resources to stakeholder engagement in the formulation, implementation and evaluation of action plans can also be effective.



Of course, diverse stakeholders need to be involved at all stages of any action plan, but it is especially crucial for at least two stages such as formulation and implementation. Indeed, involvement at the formulation stage facilitates the development of expected goals, objectives and action steps that can sufficiently address concerns in social, economic, environment, health and other areas and make implementation feasible, while engag4ement in the implementation phase increases the possibility of desired outcomes. Engagement of a range of stakeholders at least at these two stages needs thus to be ensured as much as possible, especially when financial and logistic resource based barriers turn to be significant.



