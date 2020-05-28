Japan outlines $300b stimulus package for virus-hit economy

TOKYO, May 27: Japan announced fresh stimulus plans worth nearly $300 billion on Wednesday to pep up the economy after the coronavirus pandemic tipped the country into recession.

Consumer spending has slowed to a crawl despite Japan's relatively low infection numbers and death toll from the disease outbreak, prompting the first economic downturn since 2015.

In response Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet agreed to a second exceptional budget of 31.91 trillion yen ($296 billion), including subsidies for smaller businesses and cash handouts for medical workers. -AFP