Third flight for Australians on Jun 13

The Australian High Commission in Dhaka is set to arrange a special flight for 120 of its citizens to return home on June 13.

"The flight will require minimum 120 passengers. If we reach this number, then the flight will depart Dhaka on June 13," said the High Commission on Wednesday.

The flight is only open to Australian passport holders, Australian permanent visa holders and their spouses, legal guardians or children, the High Commission said.

The High Commission has emailed everyone who got registered with them with details of the proposed third flight.

Earlier on May 16, the Australian High Commission said that they need to reschedule the special flight which was initially scheduled for May 28.







