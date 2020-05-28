Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 11:02 PM
latest Virus cases cross 40,000 with record 2,029 in a day      
Home Back Page

Third flight for Australians on Jun 13

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Australian High Commission in Dhaka is set to arrange a special flight for 120 of its citizens to return home on June 13.  
 "The flight will require minimum 120 passengers. If we reach this number, then the flight will depart Dhaka on June 13," said the High Commission on Wednesday.  
The flight is only open to Australian passport holders, Australian permanent visa holders and their spouses, legal guardians or children, the High Commission said.
The High Commission has emailed everyone who got registered with them with details of the proposed third flight.  
Earlier on May 16, the Australian High Commission said that they need to reschedule the special flight which was initially scheduled for May 28.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Japan outlines $300b stimulus package for virus-hit economy
Third flight for Australians on Jun 13
Rohingyas want to know steps taken by Myanmar to protect them
7 mega projects given priority in ADP
15 die of liquor poisoning in Rangpur, Dinajpur
Eid celebrated sans festivity
SSC results on May 31
Covid-19: People in capital acting carelessly


Latest News
Ten more RAB personnel test coronavirus positive in Nilphamari
Bajaj Allianz Life for giving loan against insurance
Wife's genital burnt with hot iron rod in Joypurhat, husband arrested
Two killed as their motorcycles collide in Dhaka
Rotary Int'l Bangladesh provides food to destitute in city
Deer rescued from village released in Sundarbans
Pabna's 3,642 mosques get PM’s grant
Ex-GCC councilor 'commits suicide' fearing loan burden
India evacuates 109 stranded citizens from Bangladesh
US Embassy gives COVID-19 equipment to Kamalapur Railway General Hospital
Most Read News
NSTU teacher discovers new species of invertebrate animals
Holidays won't be extended
Bangladeshi doctors claim success in curing coronvirus patients
Child violated in Turag, accused held
Two-drug combination awaits clinical trial for coronavirus treatment
Ebadul Karim MP tests positive for coronavirus
Public transports to ply with limited passengers from May 31
5 die after drinking toxic liquor in Rangpur
Five patients burnt alive at United Hospital corona ward
Bangladesh reports 22 more deaths from coronavirus, 1,541 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft