7 mega projects given priority in ADP

Seven mega projects have been given the highest priorities in the upcoming budget for financial year 2020-21 to accelerate the implementation process of those 'fast-track' projects.The mega projects are Padma Multipurpose Bridge, Padma Bridge Rail Link, Dohazari-Cox's Bazar-Gundum Rail Line, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Matarbari Power Plant, Metro Rail and Payra Sea Port.The government approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of Tk 205,145 crore (Tk 2.05 trillion) for the next fiscal year giving the highest priorities to those seven mega projects, said officials of the Planning Ministry on Mat 20.Of the ADP allocation, a total of Tk 34, 266 crore was allocated for the seven mega projects, they added.However, they said the Ministry of Planning would allocate fund for these mega projects as per the demand of the authorities concerned.A senior official of the Finance Ministry said amid the mounting human toll and global economic fallouttriggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, timely completion of mega projects of Bangladesh will set the stage for stimulating the country's economy.Keeping this in mind, the government has given more importance to completing these mega projects within the stipulated time as it can play a vital role in recovering the economy, he added.According to the Planning Commission, of the allocations for the mega projects, the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project got the highest allocation of Tk15,691 crore while the Payra Deep Sea Port Project the lowest Tk350 crore.Besides, the construction of single line dual gauge rail track from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar via Ramu near Myanmar got an allocation of Tk1, 500 crore, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project Tk 5, 000 crore,Metro Rail (MRT Line 6) Project Tk 4, 370 crore, the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project Tk 3, 685 crore, and Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Plant Project Tk 3, 670 crore.Planning Minister MA Mannan said the government wanted to complete such important projects like Padma Bridge and Metro Rail as the mega projects would play a vital role in stimulating the country's economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.The government is committed to starting the operation of Padma Bridge and complete the Metro Rail project, he added.Of the total ADP of Tk 205, 145 crore, an amount of Tk 134, 643 crore will come from internal sources while Tk 70, 502 from foreign sources, he informed.Of the Tk9, 466 crore of the autonomous entities, the internal sources will provide Tk 5, 578 crore while the foreign portion will be Tk3, 888 crore.He said the number of the total development projects for the next fiscal year will be 1673, including 89 projects for autonomous entities.World Bank former lead economist Zahid Hussain said mega projects should be completed at a faster pace as it could play a positive role in the country's economical development after the coronavirus pandemic.Of the total ADP of Tk205, 145 crore, an amount of Tk134, 643 crore will come from internal sources while Tk 70, 502 from foreign sources, he informed.