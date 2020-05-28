Eid celebrated sans festivity



Devotees offering Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in one of the five jamaats held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in the capital on Sunday. photo : Observer

For the first time in Bangladesh, the Muslims have celebrated their biggest religious festival without any outdoor activities like roaming here and there and visiting relatives this year to prevent the transmission of coronavirus. As a result, there was no festivity among the people. Most people stayed at homes, but some youths were seen to roam.

The government urged the people to stay at home and offer their Eid prayers at mosques instead of Eidgahs following the health directives and social distancing guidelines to prevent spread of the deadly virus.

In an emergency notification on May 14, the Ministry of Religious Affairs urged devotees to bring prayer mats and scalp caps from home and wear facemasks. Besides, arrangements should be made at the entrances of the mosques for washing hands.

The children, elderly people, people with physical ailment, and those who are involved in taking care of the sick will not be allowed to attend the Eid prayer. The devotees were also requested to shun handshaking and hugging after the prayer, a common practice throughout the Muslim world.

As per the government direction, no Eid congregation was held at the National Eidgah in the capital or any other Eidgah grounds across the country. President Abdul Hamid and other high ups of the government have offered their prayers at the Bait-ul-Mukarram national mosque.

Although thousands of people have left the capital to celebrate Eid with their families at their village homes ignoring the risk of coronavirus infection, most mosques were seen filled with worshippers. However, they were less than at normal times.

In separate speeches, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested everyone to avoid public gatherings as much as possible so that we can enjoy Eid at home and pray to Allah that we all get rid of this infection quickly.

Television channels and radio stations aired special programmes on the occasion and the national flag will be hoisted atop government and non-government office buildings.

Special diet were served at hospitals, jails, government children's homes - Chotomoni Nibash - centres for persons with disabilities, shelter homes, orphanages, Vagrant Welfare and Destitute Welfare centres.

Although the government urged people to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr at homes so that they remain safe, a good number of people were seen thronging different parks and entertainment spots in the city on Monday, the Eid day and on the following days. Some of them came to the spots with all of their family members, worrying little about the risk of being infected with coronavirus.

They were also advised to refrain from visiting relatives, neighbours and entertainment spots of the city.























