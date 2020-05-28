

An Indian farmer Haji Kalimullah Khan had grafted a new variety of mango, which he named after world's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar 'Sachin Mango' some few years ago. photo: Courtesy

"A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

"Sachin Tendulkar's mango kulfi with "Sachin Mango" would have been an icing on the cake", says Kaleemullah Khan.

An Indian farmer Haji Kalimullah Khan needs no introduction in the world of mangoes.

Having several awards from mango exhibitions, Malihabad in Lucknow district, in Uttar Pradesh in India, this 80-year-old Khan had grafted a new variety of mango, which he named after world's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar some few years ago.

"We knew about his wedding anniversary and were keen to send Sachin mango on this occasion but could not do so because of the lock down in the country", he said over telephone.

"I did send Sachin mangoes to his house in Mumbai few years ago and Sachin personally acknowledged it".

"It took about 5-6 years when we first grafted trees and mangoes which we named after Sachin loomed thereafter".

Kalimullah has produced nearly 300 new mango varieties and won India's top civilian award for his work on mango grafting and cultivation.

He is not a scientist, but his horticultural skills are causing ripples. "After 8 years of hard work, I had planted this Sachin mango and every year we get this fruit in our farm house" he added.









"The weight of each fruit is about 1 -1 1/2 kg and it is very sweet".

"I am more interested in developing different varieties on a single tree and began the multiple grafting process. I am more interested in developing different varieties on a single tree and began the multiple grafting process", he added.

This year, he has grafted two more varieties of mangoes and has named them as doctor mango and police mango. "This is in recognition of the service being given by police and medical staff in the current Corona crisis".

