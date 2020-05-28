Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 11:01 PM
latest Virus cases cross 40,000 with record 2,029 in a day      
Home Sports

Kulfi with 'Sachin mango' would have been an icing on the cake

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
BIPIN DANI

An Indian farmer Haji Kalimullah Khan had grafted a new variety of mango, which he named after world's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar 'Sachin Mango' some few years ago. photo: Courtesy

An Indian farmer Haji Kalimullah Khan had grafted a new variety of mango, which he named after world's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar 'Sachin Mango' some few years ago. photo: Courtesy

On the completion of his 25 years of marriage with his doctor wife Anjali, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar surprised his family members by preparing "Mango Kulfi".
"A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary," Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.
"Sachin Tendulkar's mango kulfi with "Sachin Mango" would have been an icing on the cake", says Kaleemullah Khan.
An Indian farmer Haji Kalimullah Khan needs no introduction in the world of mangoes.
Having several awards from mango exhibitions, Malihabad in Lucknow district, in Uttar Pradesh in India, this 80-year-old Khan had grafted a new variety of mango, which he named after world's legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar some few years ago.
"We knew about his wedding anniversary and were keen to send Sachin mango on this occasion but could not do so because of the lock down in the country", he said over telephone.
"I did send Sachin mangoes to his house in Mumbai few years ago and Sachin personally acknowledged it".
"It took about 5-6 years when we first grafted trees and mangoes which we named after Sachin loomed thereafter".
Kalimullah has produced nearly 300 new mango varieties and won India's top civilian award for his work on mango grafting and cultivation.
He is not a scientist, but his horticultural skills are causing ripples. "After 8 years of hard work, I had planted this Sachin mango and every year we get this fruit in our farm house" he added.




"The weight of each fruit is about 1 -1 1/2 kg and it is very sweet".
"I am more interested in developing different varieties on a single tree and began the multiple grafting process. I am more interested in developing different varieties on a single tree and began the multiple grafting process", he added.
This year, he has grafted two more varieties of mangoes and has named them  as doctor mango and police mango. "This is in recognition of the service being given by police and medical staff in the current Corona crisis".
Kaleemullah Khan, who also won Padma Shri is a 7th standard dropout and have been looking after this family business since 1957. His family's record in this business goes back to 150 years.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kulfi with 'Sachin mango' would have been an icing on the cake
Sri Lanka suspends player after heroin arrest
Cricket saliva ban an 'interim measure' for pandemic: Kumble
Bayern Munich down Dortmund to close on Bundesliga title
'God of cricket' Tendulkar looms over India prodigy Shaw
Saliva ban may make cricket 'boring': Starc
Mushfiqur thanks fans for overwhelming support in last 15 years
Tamim doesn't like Wagner's relentless bouncers


Latest News
Ten more RAB personnel test coronavirus positive in Nilphamari
Bajaj Allianz Life for giving loan against insurance
Wife's genital burnt with hot iron rod in Joypurhat, husband arrested
Two killed as their motorcycles collide in Dhaka
Rotary Int'l Bangladesh provides food to destitute in city
Deer rescued from village released in Sundarbans
Pabna's 3,642 mosques get PM’s grant
Ex-GCC councilor 'commits suicide' fearing loan burden
India evacuates 109 stranded citizens from Bangladesh
US Embassy gives COVID-19 equipment to Kamalapur Railway General Hospital
Most Read News
NSTU teacher discovers new species of invertebrate animals
Holidays won't be extended
Bangladeshi doctors claim success in curing coronvirus patients
Child violated in Turag, accused held
Two-drug combination awaits clinical trial for coronavirus treatment
Ebadul Karim MP tests positive for coronavirus
Public transports to ply with limited passengers from May 31
5 die after drinking toxic liquor in Rangpur
Five patients burnt alive at United Hospital corona ward
Bangladesh reports 22 more deaths from coronavirus, 1,541 new cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft