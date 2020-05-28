Video
Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 11:01 PM
Virus cases cross 40,000 with record 2,029 in a day      
Bayern Munich down Dortmund to close on Bundesliga title

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller runs with the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Munich on May 26, 2020 in Dortmund, western Germany. photo: AFP

BERLIN, MAY 27: Joshua Kimmich described his winning goal as "brutally important" after Bayern Munich took a huge step towards an eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday with a 1-0 win at Borussia Dortmund to leave them seven points clear at the top with just six games left.
Kimmich's brilliant effort came just before half-time behind closed doors at Signal Iduna Park as hosts Dortmund missed the chance to turn up the heat on the Bavarians without the backing of their huge support.
"It was brutally important: I looked around to see if everyone understood how important it was," Kimmich said of his deft chip.
Kimmich's captain Manuel Neuer echoed the defensive midfielder's thoughts.
"That was a very important sign," said Neuer.
Bayern won 4-0 when the teams met in Munich in November and they kept up their excellent recent record against second-placed Dortmund.
"Now only Bayern can decide what happens," said frustrated Dortmund captain Mats Hummels.
"Sometimes, games are decided by brilliant moments and that was the case today."
Dortmund's star teenage striker, Erling Braut Haaland, who had scored ten goals in as many league games, failed to make an impact against Bayern's watertight defence before going off injured in the second half.
Jerome Boateng and David Alaba gave him no room, while Kimmich and Leon Goretzka in midfield made sure passes intended for him rarely met their mark. The Norway forward limped off with 20 minutes left after a heavy tackle from Boateng.
Things might have been different, with Haaland coming close inside the first minute with an attempt that went through the legs of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer but was kicked off the line by Boateng.
At the other end, Lukasz Piszczek cleared a Serge Gnabry shot inches from the line, while moments later Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki denied Kingsley Coman.    -AFP


