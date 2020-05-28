Video
Thursday, 28 May, 2020, 11:01 PM
Virus cases cross 40,000 with record 2,029 in a day      
Sports

Saliva ban may make cricket 'boring': Starc

Published : Thursday, 28 May, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

SYDNEY, MAY 27: Australian paceman Mitchell Starc warned Tuesday that cricket risks becoming "pretty boring" if ball-tampering rules are not relaxed in response to a coronavirus-linked ban on using saliva to shine the ball.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to implement the ban in June after receiving medical advice that spit poses a COVID-19 transmission risk.
Bowlers traditionally get the ball to move in the air, deceiving the batsman, by shining one side using sweat or saliva.
Starc said swinging the ball in such a manner was a crucial part of the contest between bowler and batsman.
"We don't want to lose that or make it less even, so there needs to be something in place to keep that ball swinging," he told reporters in an online press conference.
"Otherwise people aren't going to be watching it and kids aren't going to want to be bowlers.
"In Australia in the last couple of years we've had some pretty flat wickets, and if that ball's going straight it's a pretty boring contest."
Anil Kumble, chairman of the ICC cricket committee, said this week that the saliva ban was only intended to be a temporary measure during the coronavirus crisis.
The former Indian Test spinner suggested cricket regulators did not want to open the door to using foreign substances to alter the condition of the ball.    -AFP


